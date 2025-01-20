Bobrisky has reacted to the post made by the EFCC after losing one of his officers in Anambra state

The agency had asked the public to be humane in their reactions to the incident after the unfortunate event took place

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, he shared his reaction and how he was treated by the agency

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has reacted to the post made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Legit.ng had reported that the agency had lost its officer after an alleged yahoo boy shot him in Anambra state. They released a statement and asked Nigerians to be inhuman in their reaction.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, he shared his feelings about the incident.

According to him, anytime he hears about the agency, he feels like throwing up. He labelled the agency the most wicked in Nigeria. And opined that the Nigerian police was better than them.

Bobrisky also stated that the EFCC took him to his house and claimed that he was into money laundering. They searched his place to known if he was printing money.

Bobrisky shares what EFCC asked him

Stating more about the agency, the controversial man disclosed that after he wrote his statement, EFCC officers asked for Papaya X's number.

However, he told them that he was not in good terms with the influencer and that he was not heartless to set Papaya X up.

Sharing more, Bobrisky said he would have travelled out immediately he was released, but he waited to honour their invitation.

Recall that Boberiskly had a running battle with the agency. However, the court later struck out his case with the agency.

See the post here:

What fans said about Bobrisky

Here are some of the comments of fans to the post made by the Bobrisky.

@tohab_event:

"May be she want do scan and I guess the lab must be close to her."

@hennycollectionz:

"Maybe she wants to do scan."

@maryannngozi_:

"Let mer start singing “Ito Maalo, Igbe Maabo”"

@emmanuel36:

"Make papaya japa asap."

@xoxo_sandy:

"Law does not favor the poor here in Nigeria."

@official_benadorsdal:

"Bob no Dey Nigeria, na why he get mouth like this oo."

@chukwu_ebuka:

"That's how bad efcc don become."

@Adun:

"Papaya??? Why?Wetin she do ?"

@poshes_hoper:

"Awww. And that’s how Bob and Papaya became besties."

@waveboi_042:

"EFCC should rest Abeg , if this people never do you something you won't understand."

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the controversial crossdresser had gushed over his stay in the prison.

He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take about life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

