Viral video shows teens in white garments church vibing to Davido's hit during a harvest celebration, stirring online buzz

While many find the scene entertaining, others question how such a song made it to the church's program, especially during a spiritual occasion like harvest

The video has sparked a flood of comments from Nigerians, with many calling on the Celestial Church leadership to regulate modern practices infiltrating sacred spaces

A video currently making the rounds on social media has thrown netizens into a frenzy, after teenage members of a white garment church were seen dancing to Davido’s hit track, “With You,” featuring Omah Lay, during their harvest celebration.

The song, which is part of Davido’s 5ive album, has been popular on TikTok and across streaming platforms, but its sudden appearance in a celestial church service left many shocked.

In the viral clip posted by one of the church’s members, the teenagers were in the middle of a musical performance when the atmosphere shifted as Davido’s upbeat track started blaring through the speakers.

The teens didn’t hesitate to show off their dance moves, turning the church into what some described as “a mini concert.”

While some netizens laughed it off and praised the church for letting the youth have fun, others raised eyebrows over what they called the “worldliness” creeping into sacred gatherings.

Some commenters even demanded that authorities in the Celestial Church of Christ step in and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Reactions trail viral church performance

The video continues to gain traction online, as conversations around the balance between faith and modern expression remain a hot topic in Nigerian church culture.

Here’s what Nigerians had to say:

@teniola_ajanaku:

“The elders might think the song is a deliverance song.”

@prettyjumie:

“For those of us that have so many things to say, but we choose to stay calm..... May God bless us.”

@ten13thcakesnevents_backup:

“Amuni buni lAwon eleyi. I love my parish sha. All activities was done on Saturday, everybody had fun.”

@omodoyin5:

“It is well, yesterday I went to a CCC church, they used ‘Joy is coming.’”

@rainbow1700:

“Since yesterday wey them dey post better ones, blogs no repost ... na the ones wey go bring traffic go blow.”

@busayoofficial:

“Is there no central body that controls what happens in celestial church? What is this for Christ sake?”

@afoudasamuel:

“Sincerely, authorities in White Garment church should intensify effort to regulate some of these things!

@iambishopemmabankz:

“Na only inside white garment churches you go see this. Those churches are just cruise and voodoo!”

