Nigerian singer Davido trended online recently after after a a group of friends spotted him in their neighbourhood

A video went viral showing two men and a lady on their way out to see the Afrobeats star as they barraged about him being in their estate

At initial view, netizens thought the content creators were lying until further into the clip that revealed interacted with the singer

A group of young Nigerians trended online after the randomly meet Music star David Adeleke aka Davido in their neighbourhood.

A video sighted by Legit.ng saw two men and lady presumed to be neighbours as they spoke excitedly about Davido being with their environment.

Neigbours take selfies with Davido in their street. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Many who came across the video at first thought it was one those sham content because of how they casually bragged about the Afrobeats star.

The three content creators mentioned that Davido was in front of their house and they were stepping out to see him.

Further into the video, they captured the 5IVE crooner wearing a white Jalabiya and sitting on a bench outside a compound.

The friends went on to take selfies with the musician as they hailed him in their video.

Watch the video the below:

Netizens react to Video of Davido and friends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hoyis_ said:

"Na now I agree to that WHO report."

ilusbody said:

"Joyyyyy."

official_odasky said:

"This OBO na from Temu."

blue_gem4 said:

"N I was abt to call them umu ara for exhausting my data just for me to see am@n happy lyk a mugu 😂😂😂😂😂. Awwwn 😍

kingmichaelfx:

"Nah this kind video u go see dey shout God abeg😂🤧."

_favourite_ihuoma said:

"The people in this comment section was shocked and confused if is obo or not naso your ene.mies go shock when God will blessed with an unexpected blessing. Type Amen."

djnaaya_ said:

"Rich kids!"

brownpearl86 said:

"Is that Davido true true or. My garri don Dey affect my eyes."

_justhemzy said:

"That’s meeeee…..😂thanks for posting my videooooo🙌."

product_of_reality said:

"@_justhemzy share d grace reach here 😂😂😂."

donny_tunes_ said:

"@_justhemzy this video gives me joy."

_justhemzy said:

"@_justhemzy abeg anyone here need a website for their business."

oyinsben_ said:

"There's something about this video like if you watch more than once>>>>"

deksyn said:

"Their papa no small 2 😂."

_khalifapatrick said:

"Na y your teeth be like that."

notjust_kb said:

"Swearrr nah David oo😂 con be like set other artists dey hideout 😂😂

thegirlodm's profile picture

thegirlodm said:

"Is this Esther Adeleke street ? Our house was directly opposite to theirs."

realikechukwuonwe said:

"No be joke oo."

dalington123 said:

"See the ghetto neighbors OBO get 😂😂😂 I talk am say that boy no get levels hahahah na only money him get 😂😂."

mege1028 said:

"It doesn’t feel right when a man decides to be a groupie to another man."

olajide7152 said:

"Nah obo, nah the jalamia wey e wear go meet Cubana be dat."

Davido buys new Tesla

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that music star Davido added another sleek car to his impressive collection of exotic vehicles.

The singer, known for splashing money on jewellery and cars, on Friday, May 23, dropped an update about his latest whip.

The DMW label boss, in a chat with an associate, disclosed he has included another white Cybertruck to his fleet. Sharing the good news in a private conversation via his official Instagram page, Davido wrote, "Just got mine we back to back this Saturday wen I get back to Lagos."

Source: Legit.ng