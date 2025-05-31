A video of 2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru, speaking at a Children's Day event has surfaced on social media

Natasha Osawaru, who attended the event on behalf of the music star, addressed the guests at the event

However, mixed reactions have trailed Natasha Osawaru's presence at the Children's Day event on social media

Honourable Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker of Edo State's House of Assembly, has stirred reactions with her address at a Children's Day event.

Natasha, in a statement, disclosed she attended the event on behalf of her husband, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, as she introduced him as the singer of 'African Queen.'

Natasha Osawaru shares video of her delivering speech at Children's Day event. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/official2baba

Source: Instagram

The Edo lawmaker also encouraged the children about life beyond the four walls of the classroom.

The video, which is trending on social media, showed a lady holding the microphone for Natasha as she addressed the guests at the event.

The video comes after a video captured the moment Natasha stepped out of a car and began dancing weirdly to Odumodu Blvck’s verse on Davido’s song, Funds. It was not the dancing that unsettled fans.

Natasha Osawaru inspires children at event as she delivers speech on 2Baba's behalf. Credit: honnatashaosawaru/official2baba

Source: Instagram

Some netizens claimed that Natasha always behaves like she suffers from a mental issue, while others laughed at her dance moves.

The video of Natasha Osawaru speaking at a Children's Day event on her husband 2Baba's behalf:

Reactions trail 2Baba's lover's address

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as netizens taunted Natasha. Read the comments below:

clintesy said:

"The African queen was sang for Annie, make him follow find one sing for you."

tbosdy_2 reacted:

"Na person weh sabi English well go notice flaws but street no go ever notice."

iamqueen_evelyn said:

"What do you do for a living ? I’m tuface, 2baba’s wife. Do you know African Queen."

just_ceeskah said:

"Why did she change her voice ? is she trying to sound like him since she is delivering the speech on his behalf?"

iamtherealallegedly reacted:

"werey woman, what her business with African Queen? she was never in that picture then,he sang it for Annie."

torn_dada said:

"She said the Husband with capital letters 🤦🏾‍♀️ we know who he sang African Queen for definitely not you senator."

lamiphenomenal said:

"“Do you guys know African Queen?” Shamelessness on discounted sales."

mz____mimi reacted:

"Now I believing what d said “Time will come when it will be 1 man 10wives."

spicefashion_jewelry said:

"This is really sad why do women love to inflict pain on eachother, why must it be this way, it can be calm classy and less vindictive. You are not the first to replace a wife. She’s just excited to be the mean girl."

Natasha Osawaru’s first post after traditional wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that Natasha Osawaru shared her first social media post after her traditional wedding with 2Baba in Benue.

Natasha posted a picture of her looking elegant, which appeared to have been taken during a plenary session in the Edo state house of assembly.

2Baba's new wife's first post, however, triggered both criticism and praise from her online in-laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng