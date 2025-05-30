Nigerian Honourable Natasha Osawaru, who is also 2Baba’s new wife, has surfaced on social media

The Nigerian politician was spotted dancing to Odumodu’s verse on Davido’s song, ‘Funds’, and enjoying herself

But her dance moves and mannerisms caught the attention of online users, who shared their observations

Nigerian social media will never get used to seeing Honourable Natasha Osawaru, 2Baba’s new wife, online.

From complaining about her being unrecognised because her face always seems to change, to having major issues with her relationship with the music legend, Nigerians seem to always find an excuse.

2baba's wife seen dancing to Davido's song. Credit: @official2baba, @honourableosawaru

Source: Instagram

A recent clip shared online by a social media blog captured the moment Natasha stepped out of a car and began dancing in a weird manner to Odumodu’s verse on Davido’s ‘Funds’. It was not the dancing that unsettled fans.

Many claimed that Natasha always behaves like she suffers from a mental issue, while others laughed over her dance moves.

Watch the video here:

Recall, a man shared the video of the alleged area that singer 2Baba and his new lover lives in Benin city.

In the video, the man said he was working around the place known as Amagba as he laughed at 2Baba.

Fans of the singer were also surprised after seeing the recording, they shared their take about his plight.

Nigerians react to Natasha's dance moves

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@isiviolet03 said:

"Thank God Annie is doing very well. After she see who dem leave her for, madam recover sharply 😂😂😂😂."

@karo_okogbe said:

"Always behaving like a mad person."

@mariam_adun_ said:

"She’s always dancing like she’s on colos why😂😂😂."

@inumidun_ said:

"As long as they are happy, it’s their business.. we have our own lives to worry about."

@officialobytitus said:

"I love it when I mind my business because nothing concern me."

@oluchukwu________ said:

"Why her face de always change abeg 😂😂😂."

@bodizbyannie_official said:

"Isn’t always giving desperate spiritual wife!"

@reetaa_01 said:

"Honor honor you are doing well."

@officialobytitus said:

"I love it when I mind my business because nothing concern me."

@aliji_cindydonalds said:

"This one don perform pass the artist wey she dey date."

@el_chapo619 said:

"2baba go like this kind vibes."

@princessada50 said:

"No peace for d wicked 😢see as u Dey scatter body dance like say na indomie competition 😅😩."

@the_3k_shop said:

"There is nothing wrong with having fun her own way, you all don’t just like her and that is your problem."

Natasha Osawaru’s first post after traditional wedding

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Natasha Osawaru shared her first social media post after her traditional wedding with singer 2Baba in Benue.

Natasha shared a picture of her looking elegant, which appeared to have been taken during a plenary session in Edo state.

2Baba's new wife's first post has, however, triggered both criticisms and praises from her online in-laws.

Source: Legit.ng