After the lavish JP25 wedding in Dar es Salam, actress Funke Akindele joins friends on a boat trip to Zanzibar, but is visibly uneasy as the boat rocks through the waves

In a trending clip, the movie star was seen whispering prayers and asking a fellow passenger to stop making noise, causing laughter among others onboard

Upon arrival in Zanzibar, the crowd that welcomed Funke left her stunned, and fans couldn’t get enough of her candid reactions

After dazzling fans at the grand finale of the JP25 wedding celebration in Dar es Salam, actress Funke Akindele jetted off with other celebrities to Zanzibar for a much-needed getaway — but the boat ride there turned out to be more dramatic than expected.

In a viral video making the rounds, the actress, who was all glammed up for the tropical trip, was caught off guard by the intense waves during the sea journey.

Seated beside fellow guests, Funke was seen whispering prayers under her breath, trying to stay calm as the boat rocked side to side.

Source: Instagram

However, the atmosphere onboard wasn’t all that peaceful. A hyped influencer, Enioluwa, began cheering and making jokes, prompting Funke to plead with him.

“Abeg stop that noise, I dey pray!” she said with a tense smile, drawing laughter from others on the boat.

The video quickly made its way to social media, sparking laughter, admiration, and a flurry of reactions from fans who loved seeing her vulnerable side.

To top it off, when the group finally landed in Zanzibar, the actress' shocked expression at the massive crowd waiting at the airport became another highlight.

Despite the tension on the boat, the award-winning filmmaker maintained her poise and sense of humour, further endearing herself to fans.

See the video here:

Reactions from netizens:

The clip has generated reactions from netizens. Legit.ng compiled their reactions

@ronluxuryfashion stated:

'This woman no go kill me She carry Jenifa enter real life."

@moetbeauty_empire commented:

"Aunty Funke’s reaction was priceless! Even celeb dey fear boat like us"

@the_lagosbabe wrote:

"She go pray from JP25 reach Lagos like this"

@iam_kaycee reacted:

" She prayed, panicked and still slayed. Real queen!"

@ezewealthofficial wrote:

"Funke is so real! This boat ride humble am well"

@itschioma_bliss commented:

"Na only person wey don cruise boat for Naija go understand this struggle. Water no get joy"

@prettybimzz stated:

"Imagine say na Titanic cruise she go. Aunty Funke for faint before them even leave shore"

@tofunmi.banks noted:

" But that crowd in Zanzibar ehn! Funke shock like say she win Grammy"

@mrmichael_official opined:

"Na this same woman break box office records. Yet she dey fear wave. I stan a real queen"

@sugarbellyreal commented:

"She’s a whole vibe. No faking, just vibes and realness"

Funke Akindele heaps praises on Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele has heaped praises on Priscilla Ojo at the wedding finale in Tanzania.

In the emotional clip, Funke mentioned that Priscilla was indeed a beauty with brains and that she was grateful that she stayed out of controversies during her single days.

The A Tribe Called Judah producer further declared her unwavering support for the latest couple and prayed for God’s blessings in their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng