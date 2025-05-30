Actress Onyii Alex breaks silence with update on Alexx Ekubo’s whereabouts, sharing a screenshot of her video call with the actor

She adds a cryptic message, which is being interpreted as a subtle jab at online gossip and ongoing rumours about Ekubo

Social media users continue to speculate despite the video proof, with many questioning his appearance

The mystery surrounding Nollywood heartthrob Alexx Ekubo’s absence from public view and social media has taken a new twist, as actress Onyii Alex gave fans a glimpse of hope.

Amid growing concern and wild speculations, Onyii took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of a FaceTime call with the actor.

The image showed the Nollywood star smiling next to what appeared to be a trophy shelf and a framed picture of himself, an apparent attempt to confirm he is alive, safe, and unbothered by the noise.

Onyii Alex shares update on Alex Ekubo's whereabouts.

Source: Instagram

But it was Onyii's cryptic caption that stirred another round of chatter online. She wrote:

“Dem get Chief? Loud lies never drown out quiet strength.”

Many fans believe this is her subtle way of addressing the viral rumours about Ekubo’s mental state and personal life, some of which have been pushed by controversial blogs and social media users.

For weeks, questions like “Where is Alex Ekubo?” and “Is he okay?” have dominated online conversations.

His prolonged absence from events and social platforms, especially during key industry happenings, only fueled the mystery.

Interestingly, despite the new visual update, the actor himself remains silent.

He hasn’t posted on Instagram or Twitter, and hasn’t made any public appearance, prompting some followers to believe there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

See the post here:

Social Media Reactions:

The post has drawn mixed reactions online. While some fans were relieved, others remained sceptical and even called out celebrities for trying to “manage the narrative.”

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr commented:

"He’s looking more handsome but Gistlover no Dey lie sha."

@edithifeyinwafentzy stated:

"Look well in his face. He looks sick tho. Wishing you well, Alex."

@chefjuliet_kitchen:

"Una too dey cover up lies… Las las, the truth go come out."

@_cherii_coco:

"Maybe Alex is just tired of social media and going to events. He’ll bounce back when ready."

@queen_chukwu_ said:

He probably wants time off social media. Gistlover rest! You’re not a saint either.

@peaceful_heart_love wrote :

"Must he be on social media every time? Y’all fabricate lies to bully people."

@ifediche_1 reacted:

"So, you called him and he quickly sat by his awards and framed pic? Make we hear word abeg."

Onyii Alex shares update on Alex Ekubo's whereabouts.

Source: Instagram

Seer shares prophecy on Ekubo

Legit.ng reported that celebrity seer, Bright Ndibunwa, better known as Bright the Seer, has released a prophecy for Alexx Ekubo.

The preacher claimed that the spirit of God showed that Alexx Ekubo has a call, but was in some strange situation.

She mentioned that the actor and his 2 closest friends should pray against any of them being looked for in the next two years.]

