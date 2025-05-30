Speed Darlington doubles down, says he’s being targeted because he’s based in the South, adding he wouldn’t face such harsh criticism if he were from Sokoto

In a new IG Live, Speed Darlington suggested his 15-year-old claim was for attention and even joked about saying something worse

Many netizens called him out for being irresponsible, with some calling for his arrest and psychological evaluation

Controversial Nigerian musician and social media personality, Speed Darlington, has once again thrown the internet into chaos after making more disturbing statements during an Instagram Live session.

This comes days after a video surfaced of the singer boasting about allegedly having relations with a 15-year-old virgin, a claim that sparked massive criticism and calls for his arrest.

Rather than retracting or apologising, Speed Darlington chose to defend his actions, saying the backlash he’s receiving is not because of what he said, but where he’s from.

Speed Darlington blames 15-year-old saga backlash on southern hate. Photos: @speeddarlintontv/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The singer declared unapologetically in his latest IG session:

“If I knew 15 would bring me this much attention, I would have said 12. It is because I am in Southern Nigeria. Would you come at me if we were in Sokoto? You would never disrespect me like this.”

Speed went further to allege that many men in the North marry underage girls and are celebrated, yet no one attacks them as they are doing to him.

His statements have triggered fresh outrage, with many accusing him of trying to justify an offensive and unlawful act by deflecting blame and making dangerous comparisons.

See the video here:

Nigerians react angrily online

Netizens didn’t take his latest comments lightly, with many calling him out for being irresponsible, insensitive, and dangerously bold.

@ladyque_1 commented:

“That it happens in the North doesn’t make it right… We now see why you came back to Nigeria.”

@ola_mitunji stated:

“You said 70-year-olds marry 11-year-olds, but you didn’t marry her. You just bragged. Clown!”

@prisca_ajock wrote:

“If this man has one hater, it’s me. The more he talks, the more he buries himself. Disgusting!”

@afoudasamuel commented:

“When you get to court, you’ll learn the difference between Penal Code and Criminal Code.”

@chukz001 stated:

“This is between you and the Federal Government. You better go ask Bob why him enter night bus.”

@the_middle_child_001 said:

“His mother should just give up. This one no get remedy.”

@chiommytessy wrote:

“All this drama just to trend. He should be arrested for even making such statements publicly.”

Speed Darlington blames 15-year-old saga backlash on southern hate. Photos: @speeddarlintontv/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Issac Fayose gives update on Speed Darlington's case

Legit.ng reported that there has been a fresh update regarding Speed Darlington's case about allegedly sleeping with a 15-year-old minor.

Despite his apology, Isaac Fayose, a social media commentator, stated that the alleged victim will be showing up at the station to provide a written statement.

He wrote: "Breaking News!!!@speeddarlington victim coming to the station tomorrow to write a statement with her mother."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng