Nigerian social media users have reacted to a new video by social media personality Isaac Fayose regarding Speed Darlington’s alleged case

The rapper recently claimed in a viral video that he once allegedly slept with a 15-year-old, although he later addressed the remark amid backlash

Fayose, in a new trending video, gave an update about the singer’s alleged victim and the next course of action

There has been a fresh update regarding Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington's case about allegedly sleeping with a 15-year-old minor.

The singer, in a video that earlier made the rounds on May 27, 2025, allegedly admitted to sleeping with a 15-year-old in a hotel room, with claims that "she messed up the sheets."

Isaac Fayose says Speed Darlington's victim will be showing up at the station. Credit: @speeddarlintv, @isaacfayoseoriginal

He later made another video to apologise, claiming it was all just a joke and that he was merely promoting his music and seeking attention through controversy.

Speedy's apology did not fly with the people and according to Isaac Fayose, a social media commentator's update, the alleged victim will be showing up at the station to provide a written statement.

He wrote:

"Breaking News!!!@speeddarlington victim coming to station tomorrow to write statement with her mother. Interesting days ahead. Wow what a lawless nation 😭😭😭😭😭. May God protect our children 😮😮😮😮.Akpi is going going gone."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Isaac Fayose gives update on Speedy's case

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@obaksolo said:

"He’s Going to grow OLD in jail."

@flagboyng said:

"Thank you so much sir for adding your voice God bless you 🙏."

@lakside1 said:

"Baba pls check ur dm it’s very urgent, concerning a child also🙏."

Reactions as Isaac Fayose shares stance on Speed Darlington's viral clip. Credit: @speeddarlintv

@bigbruno82e said:

"Am beginning to enjoy your videos...Well done ✅ Boss man."

@iam_sammyj1 said:

"His village aunty madam Chinasa has finally succeeded 😂😂 she’s taking over his 18 room mansion 😂😂😂."

@chimaonuh said:

"To me no case in this bc there are no evidence that girl you’re bringing for questioning is the right person and why did she not report to the right authorities when it happened. Or is there no time frame to report a r*pe case when it happened?"

@aderonke1199 said:

"The guy needs to be taught some very good lessons. Like he jabs too much."

@official_lazy_nigerian_youth said:

"U see dis AI of a thing, our politicians will use it to defend election rigging in Court. If u come to Court wit video evidence of rigging, they'll tell the Court that it's AI video💔."

@iamoshaime said:

"That boy speed Darlington should be put away for good and asap."

Speed Darlington's former lawyer speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington's former lawyer Stan Alieke reacted to a viral video of the rapper's controversial claim.

The rapper recently claimed in a viral video that he once allegedly slept with a 15-year-old, although he later addressed the remark amid backlash.

Reacting, Stan shared his two cents on the situation via a social media post that generated a buzz online.

