Speed Darlington has responded to the criticisms that followed his viral confession about engaging in sexual activity with a minor

In a video, the singer explained his reason for making the disturbing claim and tendered an apology

Speed Darlington's apology has further stirred reactions as netizens continue to share differing opinions about his disturbing claim

Controversial singer and rapper Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has broken his silence following the criticisms that followed his alleged confession in a viral video.

It will be recalled that Speed Darlington trended on social media after he claimed to have engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl, sparking outrage on social media.

Nigerian singer Speed Darlington breaks silence after viral video sparks outrage. Credit: speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that amid calls for the singer's arrest, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) responded to the viral video.

The Lagos DSVA, which disclosed it was investigating the video, added that it has escalated the matter to NAPTIP.

Speed Darlington apologises after disturbing claim

The controversial singer, in a new video, claimed he made the alleged confession to gain attention.

According to Speed Darlington, artists in the music industry thrive on controversy.

Singer Speed Darlington broke his silence after sparking outrage with a viral video where he spoke about his alleged affair with a minor. Credit: speeddarlington

Source: Instagram

“I’m an artist. We need controversy. It is how we eat. You are not getting booked if you are not trending. You have to be controversial, that was what you saw me doing in that video, selling my market," he said.

Speed Darlington also put out an apology to his fans following the backlash he faced over his disturbing claim.

The video of Speed Darlington sharing the reason for making a disturbing claim about sleeping with a minor is below:

Reactions as Speed Darlington apologises

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Speed Darlington's apology as many netizens continue to criticise the singer. Read the comments below:

elochukwu9017 commented:

"Just pray the girl no cry out. Pray she doesn’t know she is trending now."

vitalvibesnews said:

"The way you narrate the story baba It didn’t jus come your head You actually did it bro You spoke from experience Diabolical human being."

jimmy_ayenks reacted:

"Acting smart as if he is even smart your lawyers will have to answer some questions."

chikeluadumah said:

"Apology accepted. officer take him to cell No 15. Burna boy would have saved the 15yr old girl from the horrible experience . See wetin we don cause now."

stsoloverses reacted:

"This video you posted, is the right thing to do. But be careful, this will still lead you to destruction. Enemies are watching."

mr_nzeakor1 said:

"African Diddy. This is not an apology. You sound more guilty even."

branded_makuo reacted:

"Well; it’s not true, it was a whole different scenario, you were talking about not being capable to work for another man and proceeded to using your Hotel experience with a 15 year old as a case study….We are not daft."

Speed Darlington shows off his mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington showed his ongoing mansion project to his fans and followers.

The self-proclaimed “Energy God” proudly flaunted his massive 18-room structure, still under construction, in his hometown.

Clad in blue shorts and a white singlet, Akpi, as he is fondly called, gave fans a sneak peek into the house’s layout.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng