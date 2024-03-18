Social media influencer Opeyemi Famakin has reacted after seeing a content made by BBNaija's Tacha with a Champagne bottle

In the video, the reality star was pouring red content from a champagne bottle and was holding her wine glass up in the air

Famakin asked why she held the glass that way and added that Champagne is usually not red in color

A social media food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, has made his grievance known with the way reality star, Natacha Akide, held her glass in a video.

The former Big Brother Naija star made a content with a Champagne bottle and a glass and posted it on Instagram. In the video, she poured red champagne from the glass.

Reacting to it, Famakain said red wine can't be found inside Champagne. He noted that champagne was not red.

Famakin questions how Tacha held her glass

In the video, Famakin asked the reality star who said she was the most hated why she held her glass in such way.

He also directed the question to all social media users to know how they usually hold their glass of wine.

This is not the first time that Famakin would be criticising celebrities. He once lashed out at Kcee over the way he was holding his fork.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Famakin. Here are some of the comments below:

@___meyer7x:

"Bro no lies told, a lot of this baddies really don't know etiquette, which cutlery is require for which meal or desert nor do dey know how to hold a wine glas nor which glass is used for whiskey nor wine or cocktail.... They just wanna go with a trend so long as they have their sponsor...... GenZ baddie."

@wise_art_and_tattoo:

"Tacha just turn champagne to wine. She’s the last wine blender."

@supercarsofnigeria:

"She hold Dom Perignon bottle, but na Don Simon pour from the bottle, it's massive baby."

@ossybrown:

"The question is: if she’s ever drank from such bottle, she’d know the colour of its content and fake it appropriately using Apple juice but she using Zobo ehn , I don’t even know what to say."

@freshbydotun:

"Ope! You haven’t heard of Don Zoborignon."

@thehornynetpolice:

"Trolling aside. Shes the finest lady ever produced."

@omathebrand:

"French kiss me if I am wrong! Does it mean if people drink the champagne, people de pack the bottle go house go use do refill?"

@iiamclay:

"This post is making me think too much now. Is it that she just happened to have an empty bottle of Dom and cleaned it out and poured red whine inside? Not even white? "

@uju_jessica11:

"She tell una papa say na champagne??… even me Dey put my ZOBO inside Henney bottle, french kiss your papa if you are ok."

@annie_dinma:

"Only Mercy does it better without faking, yes you heard me right."

BBNaija's Tacha shares her story

Legit.ng had reported that Tacha had opened up on how a guy offered her $20k to sit with him at the event.

According to her, the incident happened a few years ago. She added that she declined the offer because she couldn't follow the guy home.

She had to talk about the incident while she was questioning the source of the wealth of some of her colleagues.

After her podcast, the man who offered her money showed up and said the offer was still available.

Source: Legit.ng