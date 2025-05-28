The very first clip of Tanzanian music star Juma Jux and his groomsmen at the finale of his wedding has surfaced on social media

Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla Ojo, are finally celebrating the final lap of their love story on May 28, 2025 in Tanzania, to the joy of many

A new video that surfaced online showed the groom all dressed up for his bride, alongside his men, leaving fans to share their observations

Nigerian social media users, who have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the groom of the day, Juma Jux, and his wife, finally had their appetite whetted.

A fresh video showing the East African star, Juma Jux, posing for the camera with his 'boys' has hit the internet.

Juma and his groomsmen were all dressed in white, although his outfit had a different look, as he topped it with a white cap. However, Nigerians shared their opinions about the singer’s look, likening him to a chef.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Iyabo Ojo had revealed in a now-trending video It is no longer news that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s Nigerian wedding to Juma Jux will be holding on April 17, 2025, which turned out to be a talk-of the town success.

In the video, the actress was captured on camera revealing details about another wedding coming up in Tanzania.

Reactions as Juma Jux steps out with his groomsmen

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@mercy_papillon said:

"Lol, why juma dress like a chef."

@annie_maripaz said:

"Where's diamond and zuchu?"

@iamnadiaaziz3 said:

"Who be that one wey run cross dey video?😒."

@ttgandonu_wealthy said:

"Money Na water 💦 God Bless their Union forever."

@bimz_models said:

"The live video that will begin from 12pm tomorrow ehn, it will take like 7months before the live video ends😫😫🥺 coz a lot of our favs name go long on the list😂😂."

@itzolaide19 said:

"Abeg make JUMA remove that chef cap ."

@mj_crownfilux said:

"May God continue to bless this union ❤️❤️."

@dendenblessing said:

"Our inlaw wear lab coat. But eh fine sha 😍😍."

@classic_glow14 said:

"Men Dey!!!!Una no go gimme one man for una side 😂😂."

@iammrschikara said:

"In-law please remove the cap😂😂😂."

@omiaglitz said:

"Haaa..groom be looking like chef oooo.. Why them no carry nigeria designers follow go tz."

@pilotphonezone said:

"A good lady, cover 1 for sm month or you don't know there is a pilot please😂😂😂."

@teema_abosede said:

"@juma_jux our inlaw please remove the cap sir. The attire looks good without it."

