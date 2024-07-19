Nigeria's number-one food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, is one of the fastest-growing content creators in Nigeria, with a niche that stands out

Nigeria's award-winning food critic and content creator, Opeyemi Famakin, was a nominated social media personality at the TrendUpp awards recently hosted at the Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island.

During a recent chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Opeyemi Famakin discussed his food critiquing and content creator career.

He shared how he started food critiquing as a hobby in 2013 and how it has grown since then, with him currently the number one food critic in Nigeria.

Famakin also shared how he finances his trips around the country to discover new cuisines from different cultures in Nigeria.

"My father is rich" - Famakin discusses background

The food critic shared during the chat that he comes from a wealthy background, which is why he can finance his content-creating hobby.

"My father is rich. Not just rich really rich, so that's how I was able to finance my hobby. His money makes it easy for me to travel around the country and sometimes outside the country to visit exotic places."

How I started food critiquing in 2013

Opeyemi also shared how he started food critiquing as a hobby and what he has single-handedly turned it into today.

"I'm the number one food critique in Nigeria, if there's anyone better and you can provide details I'm will to stake a million naire on it."

One of Famakin's most famous content was when he bashed singer KCee and took a swipe at former reality TV star Tacha. During our conversation, Famakin shared what inspired his passion for food critiquing:

ur"When I started out at first I was just I had a 9-5. I was in the advertising sector and I was making good money. I go out a lot with friends to visit food restaurants especially fine dininings. But most of them were not good enough and my urge to share my feedbacks made me to start creating videos and airing my thoughts about what was being served and that was how my food critiquing hobby kicked off and it became a career."

Difference between being critic and content creator

The content creator shared why he had to tone down his harsh criticisms since coming into the industry fully. He said:

"Before when I started out and was still doing my 9-5, I was very harsh, I didn't care what people would say plus I knew I had a good paying job the most a restaurant could do was to sue me. But since I left advertising and I came into the content creating industry fully I have had to tone it down a little bit. I think that is the difference between a pure food critic and being a content creator."

"I make 7-digit on a bad week" - Famakin

Opeyemi Famakin shared during the interview how wealthy he is and why his dream is to become a billionaire. He said:

"My dream is to become a billionaire, I don't know how I'm going to do it but that's the dream. Also let me note I mean being a billionaire in Dollars not Naira. Clean money. Currently I make nothing less than seven figures every week. And that is even a bad week. So the dream is valid."

Famakin talks about being plus-sized

When we asked the food critic about his stature and if he feels comfortable with being on the plus-size, he said:

" I am not bothered. Like Bobrisky said insults don't deduct anything from my account so let them keep insulting me while I make the money."

