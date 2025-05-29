The Ovation boss, Dele Momodu, shares a photo and reveals that the Osun governor played a major role in the peaceful reunion

Afrobeats star Davido melts hearts with a touching Instagram post featuring himself and his first child

Netizens celebrate the unity and praise the Osun governor, while others wonder if Davido's wife Chioma, approved

Renowned journalist and Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, has subtly revealed the key figure who made it possible for music star Davido to reunite with his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, after over a year of public tension between the singer and Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu.

On Wednesday, May 28, the afrobeats star broke the internet after sharing adorable photos of himself spending time with Imade. In one of the slides posted on his Instagram Stories, the superstar expressed his joy with the caption:

“Best day of my life!!”

Dele Momodu hints at who reunited Davido, Imade @davido/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The photos sparked emotions online, especially as they came one year after Sophia Momodu shared a note allegedly written by Imade, in which the little girl expressed sadness over her dad's absence from her life.

Now, the real twist in the story came hours later when Dele Momodu, who is Sophia’s uncle, took to Instagram to appreciate Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, for reuniting the family.

Dele Momodu shared a photo of Governor Adeleke and young Imade, with the caption:

“Thank you my twin brother... Love conquers.”

Though short, the post carried a heavy message. Many interpreted it as a clear sign that Governor Adeleke had quietly stepped in behind the scenes to mediate peace between Davido and Sophia for the sake of Imade.

See the post here:

Social media reactions poured in following the big reveal:

The post quickly gained traction online as fans hailed the governor as a “family hero,” while others praised Momodu for finally revealing the peacemaker.

@meerberg said:

“No man and nothing can come between the love of parents to their children. Love forever.”

@maryayatope wrote:

“Thank His Excellency, Governor Adeleke, for us. This is lovely. Imade, you are loved always!”

@dope__bosslady1 added:

“How I love Mr Governor. To think his 4 kids are as simple and lovely as him. I know he played a very big role in this. God bless him more.”

Meanwhile, some curious fans questioned if Davido’s wife-to-be, Chioma, was on board with the reunion:

@danladimercy84 commented:

“It’s with Chioma’s permission ooo.”

@ihsfashionandstyle added:

“Hope Chioma will like this o!”

Still, most comments praised the singer for making the right move by reconnecting with his daughter and applauded the Adeleke family for standing strong as a unit.

Dele Momodu hints at who reunited Davido, Imade. Photos: @delemomoduovation/instagram.

Source: Facebook

Nasboi begins kneeling tour to get verse from Davido

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian comedian Nasboi has expressed his desire to work with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, Davido, on a new song project.

The skit maker disclosed he would kneel in front of government houses across the 36 states in Nigeria for 36 days to get a verse from Davido.

As proof, Nasboi shared a picture of himself at the Osun State government secretariat, making it day one out of 36 days

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng