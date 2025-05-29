Following Davido’s reunion with his 10-year-old daughter, Imade Adeleke, the singer has flooded social media with their cute moments together

The singer spread joy across social media after he shared their first reunion photo via his Instagram story

Imade was later seen in her dad’s latest white Tesla Cybertruck, sitting comfortably and trying to find her way around the vehicle

It brought so much joy to the hearts of social media users, Davido’s fans, and music lovers in general to see Davido reunite with his first daughter.

Recall that Davido and Sophia Momodu have been in conflict over the custody of their daughter, Imade. The musician filed for joint custody, while Sophia filed for sole custody of their 9-year-old daughter. There were also reports that Davido had not spoken to Imade in over two years.

Imade, who also turned 10 sometime in May, celebrated it without her father. Although he wished her a happy birthday online, many hoped they would reunite soon.

Seeing the favourite daddy-and-daughter duo reunite is such a beautiful sight to behold, as Imade was spotted in her father’s brand new Tesla Cybertruck.

The youngster was seen trying to understand some functions of the car’s interior while sitting comfortably in it.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Imade cruises her dad's Cybertruck

Read some reactions below:

@barbie_pink_21 said:

"Joy won wound Davido like this ...Mehn 2 years away from his daughter is definitely a long time....am happy over this reunion.....Thank You Sophia for doing d right thing."

@_oyiza said:

"I really miss davido and imade moments, they used to have a cute moment together😍."

@erhovwothomas said:

"Na bc of Imade ni make I nor like davido oo bc he used to be my favorite see as I dey smile anyhow."

@ogaslove said:

"I'm really feeling bad for online inlaws right now . Davido is breaking their hearts 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@jennifer_osa_ said:

"People be using this little girl’s emotions to flex. She seems very grounded though, her mum is doing well for her upbringing."

@queen_doraema said:

"God gracious 😢😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 what a heart warming moment ❤️."

@olarewami said:

"Been craving for this reunion before now, am so happy, thank you Sophia."

@zeesadie24 said:

"Imade is a brilliant girl."

@graciously0 said:

"Fathers and their first daughters in particular no just go there cos it's a spiritual sumtin ajeh. I'm happy for both of them 😍❤️😍."

Davido’s first daughter Imade wins spelling bee

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke, left many amazed at her school report following Sophia Momodu’s recent post.

The businesswoman shared a photograph of the young champ from school and revealed she had won a difficult competition.

The post further disclosed how proud Sophia and Imade’s school were over the girl’s victory.

