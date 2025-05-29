Nasboi has shared how he intends to gain music star Davido's attention for a collaboration on a new song

The skit maker and singer shared pictures of him in front of Osun and Kano States government houses, with a placard

Nasboi's pictures which have since gone viral, stirring reactions from celebrities, fans and the DMW label boss

Nigerian comedian and singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, popularly known as Nasboi on Wednesday, May 28, expressed his desire to work with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, Davido on a new song project.

Nasboi, known for hit songs like Small Money, Umbrella among others, shared how he intended to gain Davido's attention for the new song.

Nasboi starts unique campaign, kneeling in Nigerian states to earn a verse from Afrobeats star Davido. Credit: davido/nasboi

Source: Instagram

The skit maker, who made it to the limelight in 2019 when he started mimicking Davido in his skits, disclosed he would kneel in front of government houses across the 36 states in Nigeria for 36 days to get a verse from Davido.

As proof, Nasboi shared a picture of him at the Osun State government secretariat, making it day one out of 36 days.

Nasboi expresses his desire to work with Davido on a new song. Credit: nasboi/davido

Source: Instagram

"In 2019, I started mimicking Davido to get his attention for my music, but the videos blew me up as a comedian.. (Gods plan) I am back to plea with 001. Bless me with a verse for this song king. I will be kneeling across 36 states for 36 days. I pray this dream comes to pass. Please as a fan of nasboi, just tag @davido everyday when you see the post…. Day 001 Osun state, 35 states to go," he wrote in the caption.

The pictures of Nasboi at Osun State government secretariat is below:

On Thursday, May 29, Nasboi shared a picture of him at Kano State government secretariat with a placard of him begging Davido for a verse.

The picture of Nasboi in Kano State is below:

Davido, others react to Nasboi's pictures

The DMW label boss in reaction wrote in the comment section, 'set up.'

Legit.ng captured other reactions, read the comments below:

therayztv reacted:

"@davido is a symbol of Love… I living legend who has proving to his doubters for more than a decade that he deserves all the accolades he gets globally and even more. OBO dey for everybody even those who persecute him… "

danich_man said:

"Bring another song, Davido already have 1,001 similar sound as this, before frenemies go begin talk say Davido sounds the same on ALL songs. Give him something more unique. Unique sound, unique pattern, unique rhythm."

mc_akonuche reacted:

"@iamnasboi I love you from my heart. You are a very intelligent and hardworking man. @davido 001 please do this last one."

_skibonation reacted:

"Davido say na set up."

Imade spotted in Davido's Tesla cybertruck

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Davido shared fun moments between him and his first daughter Imade Adeleke following their reunion.

Imade was later seen in her dad’s latest white Tesla Cybertruck, sitting comfortably and trying to find her way around the vehicle.

Davido's display in the video also showed fans rating his fatherly role.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng