An influencer Josephine Sunday, also known as Jojo of Lele, has shared how she feels about social critic Verydarkman (VDM)

Recall that VDM took her for an outing in Abuja after he exposed her as one of the people Nedu claimed he slept with

Many netizens have assumed that VDM and Jojo of Lele would make a good couple and they shared their wishes for them

Social media influencer Josephine Sunday, better known as Jojo of Lele, has expressed her feelings about social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman.

A filmmaker and content creator Stanley Ontop noted that Jojo of Lele is loose because she was excited about meeting VDM and hanging out with him.

He affirmed that the lady and VDM would get married and asked netizens to bet with him. Stanley added that Jojo was dripping for the online critic and she was wet for him.

In Jojo's response, she said she was a proud loose girl for VDM because he was too fine. She also spoke fondly about his big chest, adding that she loves him.

How Jojo and VDM linked up

During the drama between VDM and on-air personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobia, VDM claimed that Nedu told him Jojo was among the ladies he had slept with.

Jojo debunked the claim and VDM apologised. He later took her for an outing on Thursday, February 20, 2025, which got many comments on social media.

See Stanley's post below:

Reactions to Jojo and VDM's 'relationship'

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions as Jojo of Lele and VDM's photos together trends.

@jojooflele said:

"A proud loose girl for VDm, the man too fineeeeee…see him chest. I’m inloveeee."

@oweibor_rachael commented:

"The girl surprise me sha."

@official_anita_gram commented:

"You really called a girl “loose” you of all people? I’m not surprised sha but really?"

@lady_preshyy noted:

"Vdm wan collect his own. Sharp guy."

@myz_joe1112 reacted:

"Must u tag and call her names? She's just excited to see her role model stop calling people names pls its not nice."

@austinelazz stated:

"You dey call girl loose? Girl Wen you nor go fit knack, even if you offer her 20m Wen you nor get, the girl nor go fit free for village boy like you, iberibe."

@valentino_khrist commented:

"2 weeks after marriage" alright my wife no de wet."

@gem_advance said:

"Cry blood. VDM is a national treasure and Jojo is a Ratel princess."

VDM exposes Nedu activities with ladies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The Honest Bunch.

It was earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, accused VDM of being involved in relationships with men

Reacting to the allegations that have gone viral, VDM has threatened to spill some alleged secrets in Nedu's closet about top female celebrities.

