Nigerian lawyer to top celebrities, Stanley Alieke, has made a big move in his career

In a recent chat with Legit.ng, the legal practitioner revealed that he had finally moved his law firm to a prime location

Alieke, who has celebrity clients like Tunde Ednut, Sabinus, Paulo, and others, explained that his apartment used to be his office

Top Nigerian lawyer Stanley Alieke has marked a milestone in his career after finally launching a new location for his law firm.

Alieke had a chat with Legit.ng and he explained how he started off working from his apartment before finally moving to a befitting office space.

Lawyer Stanley Alieke moves law firm to prime location. Photos: @stanalieke

Source: Instagram

According to the celebrities’ lawyer, his two-bedroom apartment in Gwarimpa, Abuja, used to be his office. Alieke explained that he had used his parlour as his reception and one of the rooms as his office. He said:

“I converted my 2 bedroom apartment in Gwarimpa to an office space, using the parlour as the reception and work space and the other room as my office while I live in the other room. Before then, I used to rent co-working spaces in Wuse/ Maitama to attend to clients.”

Alieke, who has top Nigerian celebrities such as Tunde Ednut, Paulo, Sabinus, Josh2Funny and more as his clients, noted that he was finally able to build from where he used to be to his current position.

Speaking about his new location, the lawyer said:

“We were able to build and expand from there to where we are now. This is the opening of our new location, at a choice location in Abuja where we expanded to a proper law firm with different departments/ sections handling different areas of practice with over 10 lawyers as associates on site for now.”

Stanley Alieke also explained how he underwent mentorship from the current attorney general of Ondo state, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, before he branched off and officially started his law firm, Stanley Alieke & Co.; Law Capitol, in 2022.

The law practitioner corrected the notion that his company was a new one. According to him, Law Capitol has existed since 2021, and they are only opening a bigger location. In his words:

“We are not opening a new law firm as many might think, Law Capitol has been in existence since 2021, we are opening our new location which is a bigger and better location (judging from where we were coming from).”

Speaking more about his practice Alieke said:

“Over the years, we have handled landmark cases that made it to the news and have represented and currently represent top entertainers, top businessmen and politicians.

Tunde Ednut is a client, Mr Paul Okoye (Paulo of One Africa Music Fest), Mr Ubi Franklin Ofem, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel (Sabinus), Brain Jotter, Ashmusy, Jadrolita, OGB Recent, Speed Darlington, Peller, Bitcoin Chief, these are the ones I can remember for now. I personally represent a bunch of entertainers because I have so much interest in Intellectual property/ entertainment and Media law.”

“In 2022 I represented a client and worked out the music acquisition for the Rihanna Savage Fenty Product launch in the US.”

Peller wins TrendUpp Award

In other news, Legit.ng reported that popular TikTok star and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, bagged a significant award at the TrendUpp Awards 2024, which took place in Lagos on Sunday, July 7.

The Trendupp Awards, attended by key players in the entertainment industry, including Legit.ng, saw Peller clinch the “Emerging Force” category.

However, his acceptance speech, in which he expressed his gratitude to his supporters, stirred confusion. Peller spoke the same way he talked in his content, using poor English grammar.

Source: Legit.ng