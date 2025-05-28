A hilarious video has captured the moment a Nigerian father signalled to his son-in-law to have patience during his wedding

In the video, the father was walking into the wedding hall with his daughter when he noticed that the young man was too eager to take over

As soon as he observed his son-in-law's eagerness to hold his bride's hand, he used hand gestures to ask him to slow down

A funny moment from a Nigerian wedding has gone viral on social media, capturing the hearts of many online users.

The clip showed a father escorting his daughter into the wedding hall, before seeing his eager son-in-law.

Funny man asks his eager son-in-law to calm down during his wedding. Photo credit: @habordo/TikTok.

Man asks son-in-law to exercise patience

The video, shared by TikTok user @habordo, captured the father's unexpected hand gesture as he noticed the groom's eagerness to take over.

With a slow hand signal, the father advised the young man to exercise patience, while he enjoyed the special moment with his daughter.

"Dad said have patience," the video's caption read.

Hilarious moment from wedding ceremony goes viral. Photo credit: SimpleImages/ Getty Images.

Reactions as dad signals son-in-law to exercise patience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the funny video.

@Roro said:

"No but what’s he doing halfway down the aisle."

@Christy.p wrote:

"Na everything dem Dey teach u. We know say na ur wife but calm down."

@Echrisé said:

"I think there should always be a need for wedding rehearsals because of moments like this."

@Jaylene said:

"The hand gesture and folding the mouth alone I knew dad was Ghanaian. I can literally hear the possibilities of what he was saying within."

@chidimmaigbo1 said:

"Papa is like calm the hell down you will have her all night and beyond."

@BabyDollBranda said:

"But he’s half way down the aisle, dad is right slow down."

@luxebeads said:

"He said wait small let me have this moment before you do and don’t crowd me."

@EBENEZER said:

"Omo make una do fast make dem share rice, e dey cold ahh."

@anointedangel6 said:

"Congratulations beautiful couples, God bless your marriage forever and make His countenance shines in your marriage forever."

@Adepa added:

"Honestly speaking in my humble opinion without being sentimental and judgmental and of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my opinion, but rather looking into this serious matter without perspective distinction and views. Leaving other factors on the ground constant and intentionally unbothered, Am really sorry to say this But I honestly think and believe that I have nothing to say."

@Chelsayy reacted:

"Like gimme one more minute."

@Susu commented:

"U move back na."

Watch the video here:

