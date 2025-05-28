Videos from gospel singer Big Bolaji's burial ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo State, have emerged on social media

One of the videos showed the late gospel singer's wife and children, together with family and friends, at his lying-in-state venue

Big Bolaji's colleague, Victoria Orenze, also prayed for the late singer's family, stirring reactions from fans and followers

Videos of the burial ceremony of popular gospel singer and radio talk show personality Bolaji Adedotun Olanrewaju, better known as Big Bolaji, at Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, surfaced on social media on Wednesday, May 28.

Legit.ng previously reported that Big Bolaji died on Saturday, April 19, after a brief illness, spreading gloominess on social media and within the gospel music industry.

Gospel singer Big Bolaji's wife, family members spotted at his burial ceremony in Ibadan. Credit: bigbolaji

Source: Instagram

In November 2024, Big Bolaji marked his 50th birthday, celebrating a significant milestone in his life.

His death left a void in the gospel music scene as many of his colleagues, like Victoria Orenze, continued to mourn him.

Orenze recently shared a picture of the late singer on her page as she prayed for strength and grace for the singer's wife, children and extended family.

"As Min. big Bolaji is laid to rest I pray for strength and grace for his wife, children, brother and family in general in Jesus name. I also pray for the protection of the Lord for everything that pertains to the service in Jesus name. Amen. In all things we give thanks," she wrote.

Big Bolaji was famous for his contributions to gospel music and his vibrant presence on radio.

Fans pen tribute to gospel singer Big Bolaji as he laid to rest in Ibadan. Credit: bigbolaji

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment the remains of Big Bolaji arrived at the lying-in-state venue is below:

Below is a video showing Big Bolaji's wife, children and family members at his lying-in-state venue:

Another video from Big Bolaji's burial is below:

Fans pen tribute to Big Bolaji

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and supporters to pay tribute to late gospel singer, Big Bolaji. Read the comments below:

msdeeberry wrote:

"A big AMENNNN. Thank you so much for your prayers."

kingxleejackson commented:

"Rest in power sir , in all we give thanks."

gabbienergies reacted:

"Amen. Oh Big Bolaji set my first explosive praise experience in secondary school, May the Lord bless your soul and give you rest."

minister_osazeonotu said:

"I pray for strength for his family in Jesus Christ name amen."

kanniescakesplus said:

"Just like yesterday you celebrated now you are noore. Mmmhhh, God help us to live a life ready to go."

ify_jnr wrote:

"I am still here sir hoping you would still post something here , I have been checking my WhatsApp too hoping I would get a message from you."

oladimejitemitussed15 said:

I just head now that your are gone you came to Perform at RCCG my fathers house last year sept."

Gospel singer Aduke Gold dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Aduke Gold died in the late hours of Monday, August 12, 2024.

The social media was agog with news about her demise, though details about the cause of her death were sketchy.

The sad news sparked reactions from her fans and the Christian community as they sympathised with her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng