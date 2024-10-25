Singer Dare Melody has announced the death of his beloved wife in a sad post on social media

He didn't give details of what happened to her, but said that she died on Thursday, October 24th, 2024

His colleagues and friends took to the comment section to send their condolence to the singer as they prayed for his family

The household of gospel singer, Damilare Odunuga, better known as Evangelist Dare Melody, has been thrown into mourning as the singer's beautiful wife, Adedoyin Odunuga, has unfortunately passed on.

Her husband shared the sad news about her demise in a post on social media on Thursday, 24th, October 2024.

According to him, Adedoyin breathe her last in the early hours of Thursday, October 24, 2024, however, he didn't share the circumstances that led to her death.

He noted that she will be greatly missed. Her death occurred a few months after she marked her 45th birthday and got a house from her husband.

Esther Igbeke mourns

Dare melody's colleague, Esther Igbekele also shared a post about the late woman.

According to her, they were all together at Dare Melody's birthday thanksgiving party, which took place 10 days ago. She noted that she did know it will be the last time she will be seeing her.

She prayed for the repose of her soul and also for the family left behind.

Recall that the gospel industry had lost some great singer this year. Aduke Gold, Morenike Egbin also passed on this year.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@woliagba_ayoajewole:

"Ahhh! My Condolences."

@tawaajisefinni:

"Omg my condolences."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Haaaa!!!! Jesuuuuu."

@aduautos:

"So sorry to hear about this sad news. May her soul rest in peace. Accept my condolences bro."

@shijuadeysings:

"2024 lagbaraa gan. Accept my condolences sir..may her soul rest in peace."

@tklassiqmusic:

"Omg! The Lord strengthen you Baba D!."

@officialmrgbera:

"Rest well. @officialdaremelody accept my condolences. May God comfort the family."

@official_mademenautos:

"My condolences baba so sad."

@queenayobalogun:

"Omg. Pls accept my condolences. May her soul rest in peace."

Dare Melody acquires new mansion on birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the ace gospel singer, Dare Melody, had joined the incredible group of celebrity homeowners after acquiring a new mansion in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Dare share the good news to his numerous fans on his social media page as a form of special birthday gift to himself.

The thankful musician had received loads of congratulatory messages and birthday wishes from his fans.

