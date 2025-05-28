Speed Darlington's viral video, where he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a minor, has gained the attention of the Lagos and Federal Governments

The Lagos DSVA shared an update on what the body intends to do about Speed Darlington's disturbing claim in the viral video

Speed Darlington's confession during an Instagram live session has also triggered reactions from many Nigerians

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has reacted to a viral video in which singer and rapper Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, allegedly admitted to having a sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

Speed Darlington caused a buzz on social media after he appeared to confess to engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Lagos DSVA reports Speed Darlington to NAPTIP after singer claimed he slept with a minor. Credit: speeddarlington

Source: Instagram

The controversial rapper, who made headlines for throwing subtle shades at Burna Boy, in the Igbo language, narrated what transpired between him and the minor at an unnamed hotel.

Speed Darlington claimed that the minor was left bleeding after the sexual encounter, and he had to pay hotel staff N2,000 to have the sheets changed.

The rapper's revelation triggered backlash online, with many netizens demanding that he be arrested and detained.

Lagos DSVA to investigate Speed Darlington's claim about sleeping with a minor. Credit: speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

Following the outrage, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, has responded to the viral video clip.

The Lagos DSVA disclosed it has escalated the issue to the federal level through the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“While the individual in question did not specify the location of the incident during the Instagram Live session, we must clarify that the DSVA’s jurisdiction is limited to Lagos State.

“In view of the above, and in line with our commitment to justice, we have escalated the situation to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons,” the Lagos DSVA wrote on X.

NAPTIP also showed support for Lagos DSVA following the update.

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail Speed Darlington's viral video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

BelaDorcas said:

"They need to have him arrested!"

Kingdou_05 wrote:

"Una just dey sing with emotions, if the girl don’t show up there’s no case, he can claim he’s just making it up for clout, so y’all should put this energy in finding the girl in question."

Inno4Chi said:

"Arrest him first. To secure a conviction you’ll need to identify the girl. Without a named victim he cannot be convicted. How do we know her? 1. Question (interrogate) speed further 2. Get details of the hotel. 3. Ask for cctv footage or her name if on their record."

nellycentz said:

"He should be arrested and investigated, maybe it's s slip of tongue, where it's for real he should do his time in jail."

What Speed Darlington said about his trainer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington, after his fight with Portable, shared what happened between him and his trainer.

The rapper accused his trainer of abandoning him in favour of Portable after losing a celebrity boxing match.

Speed Darlington added that he had spent significant time training in Mushin with his coach, Esepon, in preparation for the bout, only to be let down in the end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng