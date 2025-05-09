Rapper Speed Darlington showed his 18-room mansion under construction somewhere, believed to be in his village

The comedian also opened up on plans for his first walk-in closet when the mansion is finally completed

Fans flood his Instagram with praise, with some hailing his progress, others teasing him for building what they called “a hotel-sized house"

Controversial Nigerian rapper and internet sensation, Speed Darlington, has stirred massive reactions on social media after unveiling his ongoing mansion project.

In a recent video shared via his official Instagram page, the self-proclaimed “Energy God” proudly flaunted his massive 18-room structure still under construction in his hometown.

Clad in blue shorts and a white singlet, Akpi, as he is fondly called, gave fans a sneak peek into the house’s layout.

Rapper Speed Darlington showed his 18-room mansion under construction somewhere, believed to be in his village. Photos: @speeddarlingtontv/Instagram

Source: Instagram

One major highlight he was excited to show off was the walk-in closet — a first in his life.

He stated with pride, while surveying the space.

“For the first time in my life, I have a walk-in closet"

He further revealed in the caption that block work was set to begin by Saturday, writing:

“We done forming rooms, by Saturday, everything should start going up.”

See the video here:

Fans react to Akpi’s new mansion

Fans and followers trooped to the comment section with a mixture of encouragement, advice, and lighthearted jabs.

Instagram user @abutexfoodequipment playfully wrote:

“Akpi please the kitchen should be nothing less than 100 square meters, I wan do magic for your kitchen.”

Another fan, @markgidora, gave a cautionary piece of advice:

“Never show people the progress of a house under construction. Show them the finished product.”

@vanecapguy stirred reactions as he jokingly asked:

“Are you building a hotel? Who will occupy all the rooms?”

Amid the banter, others praised Speedy’s hustle and boldness. @callme_607 wrote:

“Be proud of yourself always... If them no praise you, my brother, praise yourself.”

@luxuryworld_bathrooms chipped in with a business plug:

“Make space for your bathroom, Akpi. I wan do something there.”

Some even began planning ahead. @valdonclint asked:

“Akpi, you go do housewarming for this 18-room pride mansion? Make your fans turn up when completed.”

@cryptosmoke_chiloh wrote

“This is a very big mansion no be month 🔥🔥🔥 Presido na talk n do 💯.”

Others offered safety tips, with @alowarazzy_art warning:

“Akpi, try cut down those palm trees wey dey close to your house.. for safety in the future.”

@pluto_queen1 threw subtle shade at Speedy’s critics, writing:

“Long face will jealous of this pride mansion. He can’t do anything. You’re bigger than long face.”

The comedian also opened up on plans for his first walk-in closet when the mansion is finally completed. Photos: @speedarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

My trainer abandoned me for Portable - Akpi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rapper, after his boxing bout with singer Portable, which he lost, narrated an interesting incident that happened.

He accused his trainer for the fight of abandoning him in favor of his opponent after losing a celebrity boxing match.

He added that he had spent significant time training in Mushin with his coach, Esepon, in preparation for the bout, only to be let down in the end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng