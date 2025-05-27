Peller recently shared a video on Instagram revealing how Olamide surprised him with dollar gifts for his birthday

The streamer celebrated his birthday a few days ago, and videos and pictures from his getaway quickly went viral

Fans were amazed by his reaction when he received the news from Olamide’s team and shared their thoughts about the gesture

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, better known as Peller, was gifted $5,000 by singer Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide.

The skit maker recently celebrated his 20th birthday, and videos from his getaway with his partner, Jarvis, surfaced online. He also received some expensive gifts from Jarvis.

During a get-together in honour of his birthday, Peller received a message from Olamide’s team about the surprise gift.

According to him, he did not expect any money to enter his bank account that day, but he was pleasantly surprised by the call.

He noted that the phrase "no food for lazy man" does not apply to him because of the generous gift he received.

Peller prays for Olamide

In the video, Peller said he was sleeping when the message about the gift arrived.

Sharing how Olamide has impacted his life, the content creator mentioned that the music star was the first person to support his stream when he was still unknown.

He prayed for Olamide and expressed his gratitude to the rapper for being there for him over the years.

Peller is not the first celebrity to praise Olamide. A few weeks ago, Fireboy DML spoke about Olamide’s impact on his career.

He shared how he received a message from the artist and was subsequently signed to his record label.

See the video here:

Fans react to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the streamer. Here are comments about it below:

@broda_ibile1 commented:

"Congratulation go reach my side too one day."

@_elijahgideon said:

"We all pray for this kind of unexpected blessing someday. God bless you Legend olamide."

@heisle00 stated:

"No food for lazy man e no reach here very deep but na grace be the Koko."

@azgodstime_ reacted:

"Who God don bless no man can curse, Peller is blessed beyond measure. Hit the God bless .He is so kind."

@big__osflo said:

"Congrats guys!! It's really massive. Lord I use this as a form of reminder, let my helper locate me. So Help me God, Amen."

@arvel_jay stated:

"See how grateful he sounds over some money he knows he can afford over and over again. That is why he will not fail because he just knows how to keep going higher. God bless you more sir."

Odumodublvck speaks about Olamide

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that singer Odumodublvck had stated what some of his colleagues in the music industry mean to him in a new interview.

While speaking with Adesope on the Afrobeat podcast, he shared how Wizkid posted his music a few years ago, and he also spoke about some other artists.

He shared what Speed Darlington was to him as fans took to the comments section to react to the interview.

