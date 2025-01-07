DJ Chicken has come heavily for his former bestie Portable after Zazu showed off his new building

The disc jockey shared a video where he addressed Portable and said that his new hotel was an abandoned building

He suggested what Portable should have done with it, triggering mixed reactions from netizens online

DJ Chciekn, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, made headlines on Tuesday, January 7, 2024. Chicken made a video addressing his former best friend, Portable, concerning the video the singer posted about his new building.

Legit.ng recalled reporting that Portable, Zazu, whose real name is Okikiola Habeeb, went online on January 6 to brag about his new hotel. He stated the featured and told his fans that POP ceiling designs would be used.

His video soon went viral, with many sharing their takes about him building a hotel beside a mosque. Reacting to his achievement is DJ Chicken, who went online to blast the singer. He accused Zazu of posting an abandoned project when he should have given it to the homeless in Sango Otta.

In his words:

"You posted your unfinished toilet as a house and you’re happy, not even a single house in Lekki, you were supposed to give that house to the homeless people in Sango Otta because that house didn’t worth posting online."

Chicken added that Portable had no reason to be joyful about the building as it was not worth posting or celebrating online.

Watch the video here:

As of this report, Portable has not responded, but social media users are earnestly anticipating it.

Many react to DJ Chiecken's post

Read some reactions below:

@onwuachichris81:

"Can these two be removed from social media."

@stardomgys:

"😂😂😂😂 One thing I notice about CHICKEN is that is not always happy for people’s success 🫤."

@honeyslashy:

"Did portable just say he no get skeleton in his cupboard???

@alexcore__:

"Which one chicken get? Stop taking drugs."

@yomideee__:

"Shey portable and dj chicken still never settle their fight 😂😂."

@_principal321:

"I have been waiting for Chicken response since Portable posted that video ajeh…….😂😂💔."

@oluwajuwon_1b:

"Chicken no get house e Dey pain am."

@sylve_gold:

"The portable house is okay."

@mikkiead1:

"Na filling station chicken get."

@adeyemisamrib44:

"And the werey no get land 😂."

@flamezyofficial_:

"This new guy jur stand but Chicken nor fir reason am, normally, he for dom chop moro 😂."

@zicotec_77:

"Show your own house nah 😂enu po."

@cecon_estherscakestools:

"Iwo olorun just have data in this life u can't be depressed within be this I just watch pls how I wan unwatch😂😂😂😂😂😮😮😮."

Portable calls out baby mama

In a previous report, Legit.ng stated that Portable called out Kokozaria, the lover of his estranged baby mama, Honey Berry, for keeping his son away from him.

The singer and his baby mama had made several allegations against each other last year after Portable drove her away.

The Zazu crooner accused her of taking his son to see her lover and also taking him to parties when he is just a year old.

Source: Legit.ng