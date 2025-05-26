Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s son, Liam, appears not to be left out of the JP2025 wedding finale, to the joy of fans

Just recently, the little boy was spotted at the airport ahead of what appeared to be his trip to Tanzania

Liam’s airport photo drew the attention of fans after it went viral online, and netizens dropped their hot takes

Late Nigerian singer, Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad’s son, Liam, is getting set to travel to Tanzania for Priscy and Juma Jux’s JP2025 wedding finale.

It is no news that social media has been buzzing with excitement over the wedding set to take place in Tanzania on May 28, 2025.

Recall that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, got married traditionally to East African star Juma Jux, in April 2025. The couple also had their white wedding a few days after, and Mohbad’s son, Liam, served as the ring bearer. Both ceremonies were on a grand scale and left their fans wanting more.

Mohbad's son Liam gets ready for JP25 wedding finale in Tanzania as airport photo trends. Photos: @Iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy, @damceetv

Thankfully, the couple shared their plans to have their final wedding party in Tanzania on May 28, 2025, and several stars, including Funke Akindele, have started flying to the East African country for the occasion.

As many stars stormed the airport for their flight, Mohbad’s son, Liam, was not left out. The little boy was seen looking cute in a pink two-piece and a grey beanie on his head.

See the photo below:

Reactions as Liam gets ready for JP2025 finale in Tanzania

The photo of Mohbad’s son, Liam, at the airport ahead of the JP2025 wedding finale in Tanzania, excited many of the late singer’s fans. Some of them commented on the resemblance between father and son while others praised Iyabo Ojo for making Liam a part of the ceremony:

Diamondlawler said:

“The most beautiful and heartwarming sight at JP2025.”

Enibokunosaghae said:

“Higher higher to Liam fans worldwide, queen mother you are the best.”

Harbarkeh_hub wrote:

“I’m I d one seen the way he stand like his papa🥹🤩🥰.”

Theayposh_skincare said:

“Our sweet Liam 😍.”

Allure_scentzz wrote:

“Omo I had goosebumps when I saw this LIAM IN TANZY❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Oluwakemiogunlola said:

“So tell me why I will not love Queen mother I love you so much more than everything you are indeed that wonderful mother 💋.”

Divadeefabrics wrote:

“Weldon IY tohhh Sexyyyyy miiiii..in this issue if Liam..you're wonderful darling ,o se Adupe.”

Ch.ocho1389 said:

“I love how he's being cared for and taken along. God bless Iyabo for loving this boy so much.”

Allesholape said:

“Thank you Mohbad for coming back to us! KEEP RESTING MY GENERAL!! King Liam ni seh ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sisimi_aduke said:

“My baby don 1st me enter Tanzania 😢😍.”

Kachi.345 wrote:

“My baby Liam want go collect him Prisciya back 😂😂😂😍😍😍😍.”

Pharmwendy said:

“Yessss!👏👏👏 I’m so happy!”

Nigerians react as Mohbad's son Liam set to travel to Tanzania for JP2025 finale. Photo: @its.priscy

Iyabo Ojo arrives in Tanzania for JP25 wedding finale

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and proud mother Iyabo Ojo set social media buzzing with excitement as she and her son, Festus, landed in Tanzania for the final leg of her daughter Priscilla’s wedding to Juma Jux.

A video that made the rounds on Saturday, May 25, 2025, captured the heartfelt moment the stylish actress arrived at the Tanzanian airport, where she was warmly received by her daughter and a group of local drummers.

