Nigerian celebrity couple, Peller and Jarvis, have continued to fire back at Pastor Kesiena following his recent statement

The preacher had described Peller and Jarvis as bad influences to their young followers, whom he said couldn’t pass JAMB

In a new development, the young couple threw shade at the preacher on their Instagram page with new photos

Nigerian celebrity couple, Habeeb Hamzat aka Peller and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Fatimata Amadou aka Jarvis, have taunted Pastor Keseina with new photos on social media.

It all started when a video of the preacher went viral, and in the clip, he called Peller and Jarvis bad influences. According to Pastor Keseina, he doubts the couple’s young followers can pass their Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

Shortly after the clip went viral, Peller and Jarvis fired back at the preacher and accused him of using their names to collect money in his church. However, that was not all.

In a new development, the young couple taunted the preacher with new photos on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Peller posted a series of photos of himself and Jarvis rocking matching outfits, which consisted of a football jersey and baggy jean shorts. However, what stood out from the photos was the way they posed.

In the first slide, Peller had one of his fingers on his lips, a sign known to mean ‘shut up’, and Jarvis stood beside him in support.

Another photo that drew people’s attention was the last slide when Jarvis gave the ‘finger’. In the caption of the post, Peller wrote:

“THIS IS PELLER & JARVIS❤️🌺 skip if u no u get JAMB😊.”

Reactions as Peller and Jarvis shade pastor with photos

Peller and Jarvis’ new photos raised the interest of many netizens. Some of them were convinced that the picture in the last slide of the post was for Pastor Keseina. Read some of their comments below:

Naijaeverything said:

“LAST SLIDE FOR THE PASTOR 😂.”

Certified_big_whale said:

“This two na wherey.”

The_tote_guy said:

“Peller eh 😂😂😂the last slide is for who?”

Jonh_tosh said:

“Pastor wan enter set 😝 no chance 😂.”

3d_gfx_worldwide wrote:

“Y'all should STOP hating these two great stars. They grew this career together for Gs. Only for me seeing an old woman who just randomly took a phone camera just to start asking nonsense about his mother's well-being. Why the fkin' hate y'all?😡”

Kennyboss23 said:

“Just because the pastor mentioned your name doesn’t mean he was directly talking to you. You really need to watch the full clip to understand the context. The level of disrespect you’re showing is too much—remember, you’ll grow old one day too. He’s just trying to pass a message to the youth. No cap, your hard work and consistency brought you far, but don’t forget: God came first. So I don’t see the reason why you should be disrespecting a man of God just because of what he said.”

Mhiz_gato said:

“That pastor don price 😂.”

Hojaysax wrote:

“Na because of una I fail Jamb 😢.”

Smallestbarber said:

“That pastor is in trouble 😂.”

Abdoulfatah_omar said:

“You're the reason why we failed Jamb this year 😢.”

Peller laments being family's breadwinner at 19

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Peller cried out about being weighed down by the responsibilities of being his family’s breadwinner.

The live streamer was on TikTok live with Sandra Benede when he looked sullen. When asked what the issue was, Peller opened up about not liking what he's facing with his family at his young age.

