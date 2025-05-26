Nigerian actress and filmmaker Adunni Ade has opened up about her personal journey and her beauty

The movie star explained how physical attractiveness alone is insufficient to establish a long-term relationship

Speaking from personal experience, she described her early years when she was constantly in the spotlight, appreciated for her beauty and personality

Nigerian actress Adunni Ade has shared her personal experience, emphasising that physical attractiveness alone is not enough to sustain a relationship or ensure a long-term partnership.

In an interview with Vangaurd, she described her early years when she was constantly in the spotlight, appreciated for her beauty and personality.

Actress Adunni Ade weighs in on beauty and relationship. Credit: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

“I used to be the centre of attention, the most admired, the most talked about in my youthful days. Beauty opened many doors. I was loved, I was desired,” she said. “But guess what? I’m still not married.”

Adunni was keen to point out that her single status is not due to a lack of value. Rather, she insisted that being beautiful is insufficient to keep a man.

“Some came for the face, not the soul. Some wanted the shine, not the substance,” she explained. “I learned the hard way that a woman must be more than just beautiful.”

She advised women to prioritise self-improvement, values, and inner strength.

“Build your mind, know your worth, have values, be whole on your own. Marriage will come when it is right, but don’t think beauty is all you need,” she said.

Her message highlighted that while beauty can draw attention, it is character and personal development that actually matter in the long term.

"Life demands more than looks. Work on yourself, grow, be the kind of woman that doesn’t just turn heads — because in the end, beauty fades, but character stays.”

Source: Legit.ng