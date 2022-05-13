Popular actress Adunni Ade has taken to social media to call some of her colleagues for trolling her

Adunni, in a statement, stressed that some of her colleagues are body shaming her because she doesn’t have a big backside

Her outburst has stirred different reactions on social media as some of her fans and followers hailed her for taking her stand

In a recent statement, popular Yoruba actress Adunni Ade has called out some of her colleagues in the movie industry who use fake pages to troll her over her backside.

Adunni, who is a mother of two boys, in a lengthy post via her social media timeline, revealed she remains good looking for her age.

There are still people body-shaming others in 2022: Adunni Ade. Credit: @iamadunniade

Source: Instagram

The actress said those trolling her because of her backside should mind their respective businesses and leave her alone.

Sharing a video of herself, she wrote,

“In 2022, we see people still body shaming folks out here? I look damn good at my age! Always been a dime piece! An amazing mother of 2 young boys! A certified hustler! Making legit money! It’s yNash that is some of you problem? Even jobless colleagues go using fake pages to body shame? you wey get big ynash, how much you get for your account? God punish the devil sha! To keep sane on these social media streets ain’t easy but trust if you try to unleash the other side of my Gemini side, kassala go buss o! Make una leave me alone as I Dey je je o! Dirty folks with dirty minds! Una be una problem! Face your work! Stop looking for sympathy! Coz when I come to you one one, it’s on and poppin.”

Adunni also urged ladies not to be intimidated by anyone and anything as she advised them to stand high and aim for their goals.

See the post below:

See reactions below:

ifedarpo_xo:

"Your body is perfect, don’t let anyone feel comfortable in your own skin.'

badboypiece:

"Justice for small Yansh."

