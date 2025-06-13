Jarvis, streamer Peller's lover, has shared what she went through while growing up before becoming famous

During a TikTok live session, she recounted her childhood experiences and the challenges she was forced to face

However, fans were not sympathetic towards her, instead, they slammed her, stating that they also went through worse while growing up

Human AI, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has opened up about her struggles before becoming famous.

The content creator, who recently reacted to Peller's post about Veekee James, had a TikTok live session where she recounted the pains she was forced to endure while growing up.

According to her, she was forced to take on responsibilities typically associated with men at an early age.

She worked at various places, which is why she finds it difficult to act like a lady at times. Jarvis referred to herself as the "queen of sales girls" due to the nature of the work she did while growing up.

Jarvis recounts being bobbed in the store

In the recording, the lady, who was surprised with a celebration from her lover a few months ago, shares how she tried to make her boss proud.

However, things took a turn when real Jadrolita's boss's store was robbed. She explained that her boss had travelled, leaving her in charge of the store. While she was making sales, a man came in pretending to make a transfer and made off with some goods.

It took the timely intervention of people around for her boss to agree to deduct the stolen money from her salary instead of firing her.

See the video here:

What fans said about Jarvis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Jarvis. Here are comments below:

@iclass_photography commented:

"How old is she? Nigeria una don start oo, una go just turn motivational speaker overnight bcuz say God give you chance. Wait Weytin me I go talk at my age like this."

@barbie_bold reacted:

"It’s how some of you think suffering at early age is normal because of this stupid system. How are you comparing suffering instead of to thankful for upliftment…children for yankee Dey work at early age, try confirm if na the same pay atlest..Wo everybody get story to tell."

@eveland_richie shared:

"You work under people you call that noble suffer girl you no suffer."

@kemisola_mi commented:

"So doing what you are supposed to do is been a man.so nah man suppose suffer,smh."

@iam_djricky reacted:

"If I talk my own she go google how to cry..who suffer no dey talk oo."

@nawtychris said:

"If another person tell this one wetin dem suffer she go dey thank God."

@victory.cassh wrote:

"I always believe even if I don’t know your story but once you’re successful I always have in mind that the journey wasn’t easy for anyone."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

