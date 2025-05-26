Billionaire Obi Jackson’s daughter, Kene, has been trending online over her perspective on marriage

The top Nigerian influencer shared a conversation with Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia, in the presence of her husband, and it’s going viral

During the conversation, Ebuka asked Kene if she was in love with her husband, Ugo, and her response was unexpected

Kene’s Glow, a top Nigerian influencer and daughter of billionaire businessman Obi Jackson, has expressed her feelings about relationships and her marriage.

During a sit-down with media guru Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his beautiful wife Cynthia, Kene was asked about her marriage to Ugo and her feelings for him.

Kene highlighted the fact that Ugo supports her business and brand, despite not being a social media person.

She also stated that although she does not exactly understand what people define as love, she looks at her man’s actions and how they are there for each other—and that in itself is enough for her.

Kene’s unconventional response to the question about love has brought a fresh perspective and generated tons of buzz among internet users

Reactions as Kene shares her perspective on love

Read some reactions below:

@sabiigirlfashion said:

"Tbh, love is never enough, and her honesty is intriguing and realistic 👏👏👏."

@fabulosgloria said:

"It’s really refreshing to hear such honest perspective about marriage or relationship. Social media has made everyone believe in butterflies but love really isn’t that sef. I like that their understanding of love is in the actions and expression not PDA and appearances."

@gifted_kendra said:

"There’s nothing wrong with her response if not for anything,it’s the most matured and reasonable answer to love I ever heard."

@shes__precious__ said:

"I love her perspective because lorv is really not necessary when trying to chose a partner instead, other attributes should come first before love."

@chiddynwa said:

"Her Honesty is refreshing especially in this world full of pretense...Love her already ❤️."

@decluttermarshal said:

"Some of us didn't actually fall in love, we grow/grew in love❤️ For the first few months of dating hubby, whenever he says Love you, I'll respond with thank you cos I only say what I mean and mean what I say😂 It's been 15 years happily married and na me con talk LOVE YOU PASS."

@tina_bodysecrets said:

"She’s being honest and the most important thing is that she feels special and safe❤️."

@dr_chidominica said:

"It’s giving too much wokeness with a sprinkle of transactional marriage 😂😂You wey Dey talk go still tell your man you love am million times and still una go Dey cheat on una selves 😂who una Dey deceive."

@okm_herbal said:

"Basically, she has her definition of love, she broke it down without saying yes. But most people won't get it."

@y_billionzz said:

"The most abused sentence is “I love you “ it’s blinding because there are other things to be considered. I love how she expressed herself."

@blakkgolde said:

"If love is enough people won't have ten exes. It's not enough o. She responded well."

@gbemisolaoluyemi said:

"She doesn't know what love is."

Nigerians react to billionaire's daughter's N12m dress

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, the cost of oil magnate Obi Jackson's daughter's traditional wedding dress made its way online.

The beautiful union between Kene, the bride, and her groom has been the talk of the town as the couple reportedly shut down Anambra.

There were several highlights, and the wedding trended for various reasons, but the cost of the bride’s traditional ceremony topped the list.

