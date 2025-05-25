In a video that has gone viral on social media, TikTok star Jojolele opens up about her heartbreak and constant criticism

The influencer shocks fans when she said she regrets not being reckless when she was younger

While some encouraged her to stay strong and ignore the hate, others slammed her for “normalizing irresponsibility” and said she was seeking attention

Popular Nigerian content creator and influencer, Josephine Sunday aka Jojo of lele, has stirred massive reactions online following a viral video where she poured out her frustrations over failed relationships and societal expectations.

Legit.ng recalled that the influencer recently confessed her love to Verydarkman.

In the emotional clip shared on her page, the influencer stated bluntly that she is now ready to become a baby mama as she’s tired of trying to meet people’s standards.

She stated:

“At this point, I am looking for any available guy that can impregnate me and make me a baby mama."

Jojooflele cries out over failed love life, sparks mixed reactions online. Photos: @jojooflele/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She expressed how constant criticism from people saying she is “not a spec” or “only good to be a baby mama” has left her discouraged and questioning her past life choices.

“You are now making me regret why I didn't leave anyhow lifestyle when I was younger,” she added with visible frustration.

Her video has since gone viral, sparking heated debate online. While some netizens sympathized with her and urged her not to give up on love, others criticized her for promoting “reckless thinking.”

The clip is the latest in a series of emotional outbursts from influencers who have shared the pressures of fame, expectations, and societal judgment on their personal choices.

See the video here:

Fans and followers react

Her outburst quickly went viral and drew tons of responses from fans and critics alike. While some sent her words of encouragement, others advised her to tread carefully.

Instagram user @fineboyzcomedy commented:

"Chai stop crying my love come here let me console you"

@emmanuel_eze22 added a touch of humour:

"No worry, he'll make u a baby mama himself so that he can then love u fully"

Another netizen, @promise_kazi5, showed deep loyalty:

"Omo our Queen nobdy I repeat nobdy born of a woman can take your throne. It’s you for our king or nobdy else mk em kuku go do reverend father…"

@am_dakings tried to offer a word of caution:

"@jojooflele I would have warned you from onset on how you go about all these. This is social media... same people hyping you today will drag you tomorrow, so apply caution. Much love "

Meanwhile, others stirred the pot further by linking her video to a rumored relationship with controversial figure VeryDarkMan. A user, @afunwa_car_accessories, wrote:

"Nobody else if no be @verydarkblackman, but wait ooo, that leg way I see for that VDM video resemble your leg ooo…"

Jojooflele cries out over failed love life, sparks mixed reactions online. Photos: @jojooflele/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Jojo of Lele in messy controversy

Legit.ng reported that media personality Radiogad had accused VeryDarkMan of sleeping with Jojo of Lele. Just recently, VeryDarkMan took Jojo of Lele out and posted photos on social media.

The online critic took the young lady out as his way of mending the damage he caused her reputation following his claims about her relationship with podcaster Nedu.

Shortly after VDM posted photos from his outing with Jojo of Lele, Radiogad took to his Instagram page to claim that the online critic slept with the influencer, just like he claimed Nedu did.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng