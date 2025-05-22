Actress Eucharia Anunobi tells clubbers to "dance with Christ" instead of partying with the devil

While some netizens supported her call to repentance, others focused on her heavy makeup and dramatic delivery, questioning the sincerity of her message

Eucharia previously advised couples not to divorce, and once appeared on a red carpet with a Bible in hand

Veteran Nollywood actress and ordained preacher Eucharia Anunobi has once again become a trending topic on Nigerian social media following a new video where she issued a strong spiritual warning to party lovers.

In the now-viral clip, Eucharia, dressed in a leopard-skin-themed outfit, passionately told people to stop “dancing with the devil.”

According to her, nightclubs are not the place to find peace or purpose.

She declared:

“You want to club? Club with Christ. Stop dancing with the devil. I am the catalyst brought to reawaken you,”

Her comments were met with mixed reactions from fans.

While some appreciated her spiritual concern, others could not overlook her heavy makeup, facial expressions, and dramatic tone, which they found ironic considering her message.

This is not the first time the actress has faced scrutiny for her unique evangelism approach.

Earlier, she received backlash after carrying a Bible to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) red carpet.

Still, she has continued to boldly preach, using her platform to share moral and religious lessons.

What Nigerians are saying:

Her consistent faith-based content, however, continues to stir reactions from fans, some of whom find her delivery dramatic and her appearance contradictory to her message.

@amyxious_bubz said:

“I want twerk now wey I young ooo, if I old I dance in church ma 😍😍😍”

@_nancy.macaulay.victor commented:

“"Make this advice come early": Netizens react as Eucharia sends warning to club lovers."

@cherry208 asked:

“But mummy, is this makeup not much? Asking for a neighbor”

@ajokealadire_abela.2 posted:

“To those of us who have one or two things to say but we choose to remain silent... May we never lack data”

@elia_beautyy_flo_werr_ wrote:

“The one when she turn her face to us like this meaning the matter serious oo”

@mr_uzz joked:

“This advice no come early. I don already book table. Next week ma”

@iniabasi93 said:

“God Abeg o. Everybody with Wetin dey worry am”

@chi_omagloglo pleaded:

“Please someone should bless me with any amount go cook rice for my kids.... We have no food to eat”

@urchyz fired back:

“Aunty, the things on your face, you sure say no be ekwensu get am?”

@thesopranoboy remarked:

“Who is like me that can never take her seriously?”

@berryblaast_01 added:

“Nino just de pepper em Naija colleagues with all these American actresses meanwhile aunty Eucharia don turn pastor for Instagram.

Eucharia Anunobi advises couple facing divorce

Legit.ng reported back in January that Eucharia Anunobi advised married couples facing hardship not to rush into divorce.

Instead, she encouraged couples to pray, go on retreats, and work things out unless the marriage had become life-threatening.

She added that the devil was on a mission to destroy marriages, and people must not give up their unions but work to make things better.

