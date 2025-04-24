The cost of oil magnate Obi Jackson's daughter's traditional wedding dress has made it's way online

The beautiful union between Kene, the bride, and her groom has been the talk of town as the couple reportedly shut down Anambra

There were several highlights, and the wedding has trended for several reasons but the cost of the bride's traditional wedding tops the chart

Nigerian social media users were shocked to learn the cost of Kene’s wedding dress at her traditional wedding in Anambra.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the beautiful celebration of love had many in a chokehold, as the groom himself made a statement at his wedding. It is also worth mentioning that the bride’s father reportedly built that 7,000-capacity hall just for his daughter’s lavish wedding.

Kene's N12 million naira beaded dress to her wedding to Ugo trends online. Credit: @kenesgloww

Source: Instagram

However, the new gist online is the cost of the bride’s custom-made traditional wedding attire. Kene arrived at her wedding reception seated in a royal chair, carried by some traditional men.

Her gold dress was fully beaded to perfection, accentuating her curves in all the right places. It has, however, been revealed that the custom attire cost a whopping N12 million. Fans have shared their thoughts about the cost of the dress.

Watch the video of the dress below:

Fans react to bride's N12 million dress

Read some reactions below:

@fashion_explora said;

"Beautiful bride😍 but a carriage would have been better ..The men carrying another person is giving slavery era."

@liesaadiq______ said:

"The husband entrance nearly send me packing! That lion appeared in my dream!"

@miimii___o said:

"Worth it .. the dress is well detailed and ofcourse it’s TUBO 🙌."

@mariam_adun_ said:

"Omo her dressssss!!!!!!! Craft extraordinaire,this is a masterpiece abeg ,see detail$$$😍."

Fans share their hot takes on Kene's traditional wedding dress. Credit: @kenesgloww

Source: Instagram

@sdng.preowned.bridals said:

"I no get mind tell her make she come declutter this one o! Too beautiful. Congratulations Bridey.😍❤️."

@iamflorencechioma said:

"This her dress is really so beautiful n it fits her perfectly 😍 Congratulations to the couple 🙏."

@the_cathyy said:

"N12m for dresss😮😮😮😮omo?"

@xx_reaherna said:

"She looks like Priscilla ooo."

@aliyakat said:

"This wedding has clearly drawn the lines between wealth and class to loud and crowd."

@blakemooore said:

"@_qmeritapaedsdoc sometimes know peoples background before making comments. Obijackson built a hospital in Okija and gave his village members free health care. That hospital was furnished with foreign interiors and has one of the best interior design in the entire country. It has also one of the best paediatric intensive care unit as well. He also has a new school built there. I think he has scholarships also. I am sure he does a lot more."

Priscy and Juma Jux storm white wedding venue

Legit.ng previously reported that what after what seemed like forever, JP2025 couple, Priscy and Juma Jux have finally arrived at their white wedding venue.

A video made the rounds online of the celebrity couple in their lovely outfits as they checked each other out on their big day.

Priscy’s bridesmaids also flaunted their matching green outfits for the white wedding and netizens reacted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng