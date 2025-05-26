Nigerian social media users are at a crossroads following new claims that emerged online by top influencer Diane Eneje

The socialite went online to allege that inappropriate things happened during spa sessions at BBNaija’s Khloe’s spa

A new post that surfaced online showed her attached screenshot of a lady to whom she had recommended the spa

Nigerian social media users were not excited to receive a new development from top influencer Diane Eneje.

Diane had reposted an online cry for help from a lady identified as Angelica, who claimed she was assaulted by being inappropriately touched at a spa owned by BBNaija’s Busayo Abirim, aka Khloe.

According to the lady, she went to report her experience at the police station but was laughed at instead. She noted that the police blamed her for going to the spa, tagging her a ‘small girl.’

a expressed utmost disappointment at the establishment, adding that they don’t just care about their clients.

What Angelica wrote:

"I was sexually assaulted at @sayria.lagos on Wednesday may 21st in lekki phase 1 @mazitundeednut @pulsenigeria247 . The police station, started blaming me the victim saying in Yoruba “what is a young girl doing at the spa” him and another lady laughed. When this situation was brought to the spa they tried to hide the boy and give us the run around the. My kindness has been taken for weakness and I will not be okay with that anymore."

See the post here:

Listen to lady's conversation with owner here:

How fans reacted to lady's post

Read some reactions below:

@callmedamy said:

"I’m only disappointed on the girl for not giving the guy a very hot sl@p."

@kv_by_kelvin_ said:

"While I acknowledge that saying ‘it’s normal’ may not have been the most appropriate response in that moment, I believe the context of what she intended to convey might be getting misconstrued."

@melanin_ruth_ said:

"I clearly understand where she's coming from y'all saying y she didn't react some girls when they go to the salon to make their hair and they don't like it they won't say anything till they get home abeg they should stop bl@ming the girl."

@hermahh_ said:

"Even if you do happy endings. There’s consent."

@bb_hair_world said:

"No wonder my spa business nor move, “these things happen in massage to be honest” jeeeeesu!"

@itz_solorasta said:

"So na this kind English we wan take pity you lidis? Me I no hear anything u talk . U no serious 🤣🤣🤣."

@dequezgram said:

"That country doesn't take sexual assault as big deal."

@nellymesik said:

"Happy ending must come with consent to be honest."

@relinkams_clothings said:

"That’s why, I’ll always prefer a female masseuse anyday, anytime. Sorry Sis 😢 it’s really bad."

