Excitement rented the air as social media influencer Diana Eneje celebrated her 22nd birthday in a grand style with her friends

She showed off the luxurious items she got on her special day, including an expensive Birkin bag

The model got other luxurious gifts and also had a remarkable birthday party where they were surprisingly singing Christmas songs

Social media influencer and TikTok star, Diana Eneje, was in an ecstatic mood as she celebrated her 22nd birthday.

Diana Eneje shares what she got on her 22nd birthday. image credit: @diana_eneje/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Before she went out for her birthday party, she displayed the designer gifts she got for her special day.

According to the celebrant, she got her first Birkin designer bag as a birthday gift which was worth N47m. She was also gifted a diamond Bvlgari watch and other luxurious items.

She could not contain her joy as she flaunted the items and prepared for her birthday party with her friends.

The exciting event had Christmas songs playing in the background, including singer Maria Carey's All I Want For Christmas.

Diana, born on August 19, 2002, was surprised that Christmas songs were played at this time of the year.

Watch Diana Eneje's birthday video in the link.

Peeps react to Diana Eneje's birthday video

Several netizens have shared their take on Diana Eneje's birthday gifts. See some of the comments below:

@muanya_xx:

"I pray every girl experiences this."

@anu0lu:

"This is what some ladies would be thinking about for the rest of this week, questioning their existence and worth."

@d_flowergirlj:

"47 what? did they produce the bag on the moon?"

@ladyjasminec:

"This is so beautiful.. but this thing never happens to me. And it's okay if you haven’t experienced it too, not everyone gets that fairy tale love! Some people are just so lucky to experience it."

@theemirates_empire:

"Only small girl I know living millionaire lifestyle without one day trend negatively online."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng