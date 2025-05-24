A Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions from netizens after narrating how she lied to her boyfriend about her whereabouts

According to her, she told her boyfriend that she was going for her friend's grandfather's burial, meanwhile it was her introduction

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's public confession about deceiving her boyfriend has caught the attention of social media users.

The lady narrated that she had lied to her partner about attending a friend's grandfather's burial when, in reality, she was attending her own introduction ceremony.

Lady secretly holds introduction ceremony

The video, posted via her official TikTok account @getslimwithjnero, quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some praising her honesty while others criticised her actions.

"Life so private I told my boyfriend I was going for my friend's grandpa burial where as it was my introduction," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady secretly holds introduction ceremony

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it.

While some TikTok users defended her action and supported her, others criticised her heavily for having different men.

@lacy kim said:

"Just settle down worwor finish another man don settle for less."

@Didi_of_everyone said:

"Anything to hurt men even if na 2am make una wake me up abeg."

@Big Kim said:

"Y’all shouting proud of you if the tables were turned now e go be problem."

@READ UNTIL U UNDERSTAND said:

"Na God just safe dat ur bf from p*verty, because ur sponge wig and dat amugbo face don show d kind of p*verty u dey carry enta dat home."

@user2995130467924 said:

"Please I need help we broke up last week then I find out I'm pregnant for him today what will I do he has blocked me every where."

@igwe said:

"I go date this girl 4 6yrs, leave her go marry another person."

@Nana Kobina Kwansah Kum said:

"Actually the guy won, he didn't loose anything. You are not the prize, he is the prize to be won."

@King Michael said:

"As you worwor reach. Anyway thank God for you."

@Major Francis said:

"As a girl and we dey date once u see man marry cus I no ready for anything like that."

@braidwig_vendor_in_lagos said:

"Come this girl take your time ooo this people think say nah joke? Make June reach make them see wedding videos."

@berdai99 said:

"If na man be do u so u for dey cry say men are evil on God."

@ENYONAM commented:

"She didn’t allow her boyfriend stop her from looking for her husband."

@ÉBÈÑÈZÉR said:

"Introduction that me and my friends dey go for different girls house on a steady. That's not even an achievement."

@verified thug said:

"If the guy con later pai you and the gut una no go con start justice for one person una dey always amaze me Sha m."

@Pinky petra Isaac added:

"If u see husband marry o cos if ur bf first u see wife ehn go marry leave u o."

@Eric niuman added:

"What's is your fate, if the man you went to introduce sees the video and assumes that you have been cheating when you guys were dating??"

Watch the video here:

