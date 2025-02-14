2Baba's baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye has shared a fun video of how she and her husband celebrated this year's Valentine's Day

Sunmno Adeoye also showered praises on her husband amid her baby daddy 2Baba's new affair with Natasha

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that another of 2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi had also shared a video of her and her man dancing after the singer announced his separation from Annie

Sunmbo Adeoye, one of the baby mamas of music star Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year's Valentine's Day in style.

Sunmbo who has two kids with 2Baba shared a fun video of her and her husband Pastor David Adeoye showing their dance moves.

2Baba’s baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye showers praises on her husband. Credit: official2baba/sunmboadeoye

2Baba's baby mama also showered enconium on her husband who she described as her divine compensation.

Sunmbo also revealed it has been 13 years she and David Adeoye have been together.

"#mydivinecompensation I just want you to know that “I love how you let me be me” @davidoadeoye," she wrote in a caption.

Watch Sunmbo Adeoye's video below:

Sunmbo Adeoye's video comes amid her baby daddy 2Baba's new relationship with Natasha Osawaru after announcing his separation from his wife and actress Annie Idibia.

The singer's family has since declared him missing as they petitioned the DSS in a viral document.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that 2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi also made headlines after she shared a video of her steamy dance moves with her man at her nightclub after the singer announced that he has separated from Annie after 13 years of marriage.

Netizens react to Sunmbo Adeoye's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

browpro.ng:

"Grace found her She did not only get out of the m.essy mix , she also found GodI meannnn that’s completion!"

Symphony.research.hub:

"Grace found her. Her parents must have done so much in the place of prayer."

tocilcocktails:

"Is okay to fall many times ….. na Grace of God dey lift person up …. D Smartest of dem all …. Keep Shining."

choicegold58:

"She is the luckiest in all this drama."

winnietee__event__supplies:

"If u want to learn who to avoid drama, Sumbo will teach you. Very wise woman."

tsg_world:

"Sister , i can understand your Joy. God saved you big time."

blebornbaby:

"Chaii Annie you had all the chances to move on to your next level in . It’s well with you. I pray you get sense and move on once and for all."

thefoodnetworknig2

"Mistakes are allowed, not learning from your mistakes and staying with your mistake is where the problem is…. A mistake can quickly escalate to a long life regret if you don’t move from it quick!"

Why 2baba's mum begged Natasha

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba's mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, reacted to her son's engagement with Natasha.

The singer’s mum called on all mothers in Nigeria to help her beg Natasha to ‘free’ her son.

According to her, 2baba acted unnaturally and his recent actions were not his.

