Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, has resumed dragging him over their alleged affair and son

During an Instagram live session, she shared some details about their conversation and said she has the messages

Fans reacted to all she said about the businessman in the comment section of the post, as many were against her

Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of businessman, Pascal Ogechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, seemed not tired of dragging him over their alleged baby.

Legit.ng had reported that Hellen Ati had shared pictures of her son, whom she allegedly had with Cubana Chiefpriest.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s baba mama makes new video. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest/@hellen_ati

Ati, during an Instagram Live session, shared some of the discussions she had with the businessman. According to her, Cubana Chiefpriest thought that she would have a baby girl.

Hellen also asserted that she has chats they had about their baby, but she cannot share them on social media.

The mother of two disclosed that she knows that Cubana Cheifpriest was guilty. She added that she asked him if she can get rid of the baby and keep everything a secret but because he was anticipating a baby girl, he didn't agree with her.

Hellen Ati lashes out Cubana Chiefpriest

Also during the live session, Hellen Ati dragged Cubana Chiefpriest, she called him coconut head and bragged that she was more stubborn.

She also pointed out that Nigerian likes 'mad women' and they take those who are calm for granted.

Hellen Ati speaks about Tonto Dikeh

The Uber driver spoke about Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, she claimed that the actress gave her N1 million in 20223 when she had her baby.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s baba mama makes video. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest/@hellen_ati

She spoke glowingly about Dikeh and appreciated her.

Recall that Hellen Ati made an attempt on her life after Cubana Chiefpriest denied their alleged baby. She took substance and landed in the hospital.

See the video here:

Fans share their thought about Hellen Ati

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Hellen Ati. Here are some of the comments below:

@omoyee_ni commented:

"We are tired. We were not even there. God abeg." stated:

@laviv_designs stated:

"Na this girl fit all our exs,back to back."

@hawttcoco__ said:

"Omo Waytin go make u speak plenty English for pikin head avoid am."

@l.tobiloba stated:

"Okay, we will stop jajing you. You do am with a married man, una two dey craze."

@muna_babi22 wrote:

"This woman no wan gree rest oh."

@nuel_la_nigzx said:

"Use protection make dem no tell you say your head is like coconut”

@officialcorazon1 shared:

"Go and sleep this girl. We are tired of you."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promise to wife

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had made a lifelong commitment to his beloved wife on her birthday amid his saga with Hellen Ati.

The businessman gushed over her and assured her not to worry because he would always be there for her.

He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple.

