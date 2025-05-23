There has allegedly been drama in Davido’s camp after two of his close associates, Cubana Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin, reportedly fought dirty

According to reports from Stella Dimoko Korkus, the two grown men threw punches at each other in public

The news of the alleged fight between Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin spread online, and Ubi eventually reacted

Rumours have made the rounds that singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s close associates, Cubana Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin, recently fought and threw punches in public.

According to reports from media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), the celebrity barman with real name, Pascal Okechukwu, and Ubi Franklin allegedly exchanged hot blows at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Nigerians react as Davido's aides Cubana Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin allegedly throw punches during messy fight in Abuja.

It was reported that the heated fight drew the attention of the people present, including Davido, and they had to be separated.

The reason for the alleged messy fight raised a lot of rumours online, with netizens trying to determine the cause.

SDK stated that Cubana Chiefpriest was rumoured to be trying to prevent Ubi Franklin from being a part of Davido’s close circle of friends, but that the singer’s wife’s ex-manager was trying to get back in.

The blogger added that there were also rumours of Ubi trying his best to get invited to Davido and Chioma’s white wedding in America in August and that Chiefpriest was trying to stop it. SDK however clarified that all of these claims were alleged.

See her post below:

Ubi Franklin reacts to Chiefpriest fighting rumours

Shortly after SDK's report about Cubana Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin throwing punches in Abuja went viral, Ubi took to his Instagram page to react.

Davido's wife's former manager, Ubi, debunked the rumours with a post on his Instagram stories. According to him, anybody who believed such news was a fool. See Screenshot of his post below:

Screenshot as Ubi Franklin reacts to rumours of fight with Cubana Chiefpriest in Abuja. Photo: @ubifranklinofficial

In a subsequent post, Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page to share a video of him alongside Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest together on a flight to Abuja.

He accompanied the video with one of Davido's songs titled Nuttin Dey. See below:

Reactions to rumours of Cubana Chiefpriest, Ubi Franklin's fight

News of the alleged fight between Davido’s associates, Cubana Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin, made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians. Ubi Franklin's reaction to the rumours also raised comments:

Coachingwithpenny said:

“Awwwww two extra wives fighting😂.”

decoyoma said:

"Dem say una fight, bloggers no go end this country laidis."

Stripesandgoldfabrics said:

“CP wants to have 001 all to himself 😂.”

__alty said:

“Why will Ubi be lobbying to attend Chioma and David's wedding in August. When he spearheaded the planning of her birthday party just weeks ago. Not adding up.”

Omaakatugba said:

“I will never fight to be in anyone’s circle. God forbid!”

Lolagold_ wrote:

“Battle of the chief bridesmaids 😂.”

Successfulprincess001 said:

“Cubana Cp is doing too much honestly.. not even giving David breathing space shuuu.”

Rich_caraccessories wrote:

“Battle of the nannies😂😂😂😂”

Toniafamilytv said:

“Ubi was telling him to listen to Helen at least to go for the DNA and also take care of his child cuz children are blessing from God. What I heard.”

Miken_ventures said:

“Cubana chief priest should rest oo. Which one is that one nah? As Davido’s elder bro or what?mtchewww”

_jezicapl wrote:

“This big belle no go rest ! Normally that’s the one Davido should beware of if the reason of the fight is due to as explained here.”

Zeezeekelani said:

“CP is trying to be Davidos' only friend. He should go and make friends with his age mates.”

Acupofpeacefulmind_ said:

“This news is not adding up, someone that planned chioma birthday but that chief priest too do Abeg.

Nigerians react as Davido reportedly intervenes as Cubana Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin reportedly throw punches in Abuja. Photo: @davido

Davido, Chiefpriest visit Senator Akpabio

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, were recently in the company of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Cubana Chief Priest, who is known to occasionally move in political circles, took to his official Instagram page to share a video of their meeting with Senator Akpabio.

In the clip, the Senate President is seen holding a file as he speaks to Davido while Cubana Chiefpriest and the other men present listen to him. In a later part of the video, Senator Akpabio is also spotted taking a photo with the 30BG boss and the self-styled celebrity barman.

