Yhemo Lee shares how his first ride came with major challenges, including a stiff steering rack that made every drive a struggle

Now a big spender, Yhemo Lee cruises around in a ₦185 million GLE 53 Coupé and dreams of upgrading to a 2025 Benz G63 and Cullinan Black Badge

Instead of getting his wife a flashy car like his, he gifts her a spacious GLE 350 AMG3, putting family comfort over luxury aesthetics

Popular nightlife personality and entertainer, Yhemo Lee, has taken fans down memory lane with an emotional and humorous story about his first car — a Mercedes-Benz that, according to him, nearly ended his life.

In a recent interview, the influencer revealed that he started his car journey with a sleek black Benz with cream interior and an impressive sound system.

But behind the luxury façade was a dangerous challenge. Yhemo Lee recalled how the vehicle’s steering rack was so bad that driving became a workout session.

Yhemo Lee recounts near-death experience, sparks strong debates. Photos: @yhemo_lee/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He said:

“It was good, it had a cream interior, black exterior and fantastic sound system. But I dealt with a bad steering rack. See this small bicep that I have? It was the steering that gave me. I used to carry black oil in my car to soften the steering."

He described how difficult it was to steer the vehicle, often feeling like the car had a mind of its own.

The experience, though risky and physically draining, became a story of resilience that marked the beginning of his growth in life and career.

Fast forward to today, Yhemo Lee is in a completely different league.

The nightlife influencer now owns a Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 Coupé, which he proudly bought for a staggering ₦185 million. He admitted that while prices may have changed, that remains his most expensive car yet.

Still not done chasing his automotive dreams, the singer said he has his eyes set on a 2025 Benz G63 and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

According to him,

“I can afford it if I liquidate some of my assets.”

In a heartwarming twist, Yhemo Lee revealed that while his wife admired his luxurious dashboard and initially wanted a similar vehicle, he chose a more spacious and family-friendly GLE 350 AMG3 for her, prioritising comfort for her and their son.

See the video here:

Netizens debate on cars

After Yhemo Lee revealed that his first Benz almost “k!lled” him due to a faulty steering rack, Nigerians stormed the comment section with heated opinions on luxury cars.

@rideorcry_23 stated:

“Na why I go always pick Lexus over Benz. E no dey stress person. Benz fine but e fit frustrate you.”

@mrgearhead_ng wrote:

“185 million for GLE 53 still dey give wahala? I rather buy Tesla and live stress-free.”

@mama4benzboys stated:

“Una dey argue Benz vs others, but na who get sense mechanic dey enjoy life.”

@_luxurywifey wrote:

“Omo, the way he picked a spacious car for his wife because of their baby sweet me die. Husband goals.”

@danieltheengineer commented:

“That black oil steering hack triggered me! I used to do that with my old ride. Street no easy o.”

@futurecarbaddie stated:

“Benz is cool but Range Rover Sport still remains the queen of comfort. No cap.”

@omor_billionz opined:

“Say what you want, nothing beats a Benz interior. GLE 53 na soft life confirmed!”

@don_spender wrote:

“Yhemo Lee fit still liquidate assets for G63? Baba na silent billionaire o!”

Yhemo Lee recounts near-death experience, sparks strong debates. Photos: @yhemo_lee/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yhemo Lee reacts to Asake's look

Legit.ng reported that Yhemo Lee reacted to his friend, Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake’s new look.

Only days after Asake’s new appearance became a trending topic, his friend Yhemo Lee, who is famed for introducing him to Olamide, shared his thoughts about it online.

After going live on his Instagram page, Yhemo Lee said that people had been abusing him over Asake’s face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng