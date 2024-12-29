Nigerian actor Yhemo Lee has joined many others who have reacted to VeryDarkMan’s missing money from his NGO

Recall that the online critic cried out about his NGO account being hacked with N180 million from people’s donations

Yhemo Lee’s reaction to the news went viral and drew a series of hot takes from netizens on social media

Nigerian actor and nightlife guru Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, is the latest public figure to speak about online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan’s plight.

Recall that on December 27, 2024, the self-styled online police cried out about losing N180 million from his NGO funds after hackers tampered with the website.

The news sparked a series of reactions on social media, with Nollywood star Yhemo Lee also sharing his thoughts on the matter.

In a video that was posted online, Yhemo Lee said Lagos state is the best ‘country’ in the world. According to him, if someone else had lost the N180m or even N5m, they would have been killed.

In his words:

“I have come to the conclusion that Lagos state, Nigeria, is the best country in the world, leave it like that. If it was someone else who lost that N180 million, by now they would have died. N180 million is even too much, make he lost N5 million.”

Reactions as Yhemo Lee speaks on VDM’s missing N180m

Yhemo Lee’s video where he spoke about VeryDarkMan losing N180 million NGO funds to hackers raised a series of reactions from Nigerians. Some of them noted that the actor must have been high when he recorded the clip while others said VDM would have been very critical if the issue happened to someone else.

donwilly01_:

“This highness fit YHEMOLY.”

phoenix_ayub:

“Vdm is somewhere laughing. The guy give una lamba say money loss and una chop am.”

Surebaba66:

“180m to 160m,make una listen oo 😂.”

lucy_ng2:

“Lagos State Nigeria best country ke 😂, that Cana in his hand is working well 😂😂.”

litz_farms:

“I swear, if it were to be someone else we won’t rest 😊.”

Prince_lington:

“Do you need to go with an officer? Police no dey that state?”

Owo_dada:

“VDM won prank of the year..”

aremuthegreat:

“He go don drag ham to court irony of life😂.”

last_born_goody:

“Zenith bank stole that money, Zenith & UBA are very good in stealing customers money. They should investigate their staff.”

dont_deny_god23:

“Another country dey inside Nigeria??”

Empress_luchy:

“Everybody just wants to have a say in this issue even the ones that didn’t even contribute to the NGO Mtchewwwww.”

Theozy_:

“This vdm of a guy don change... He no dey like he was before.”

Tonte2hot:

“Let’s just say it’s a prank, Let’s assume someone else did this and came out later to say it’s a prank this boy will say oh it’s because I called you out…….By now him go don drink 10 bags of pure water dey talk nonsense way full him mouth.”

Bellsshoesandbags:

“Why exactly will u prank everyone if u no be thief 😂 werey. U think say 9ja na mumu. U no see something else prank but money. The fact he isn't relevant again dey really pain am. We can't bury lilsmart matter the way mohbads own was buried.”

francesofgrace:

“VDM cannot kpai cos of 180m. It is not his money. It is donated by fuuls that took him seriously.”

purple_emoji___:

“Yes i agree with everyone dragging him, cause if reverse was the case VeryDarkMan would have even taken police to the person’s house. I’m here for the dragging.”

FCT police denies involvement in VDM's missing N180m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan’s missing N180 million.

In a video, the Abuja-based social media personality claimed he had reported the matter to the police and he was also travelling to Jos with a policeman because one of the hackers had been found.

According to reports from The Punch, the FCT police command was contacted, and their spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, noted that they were not involved in the matter.

