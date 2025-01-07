Yhemo Lee has shown his fans what he and his wife, Tayo, passed through before becoming joyful parents

In a video on his Instagram story, he showed how his wife reacted and behaved during her early stage of pregnancy

The businessman was also seen on father's duty, rocking his baby and trying to put him to sleep

Actor and businessman, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, has given his fans a sneak peek of what he and his wife, Tayo passed through before they welcomed their son.

Legit.ng had reported that the couple shared the good news with the fans on social media that they were the latest parents among celebrities.

In the video, Tayo, the actor's wife, was close to tears as she was vomiting in their restroom. In the clip, while she was sleeping, she held tightly unto her husband.

Yhemo Lee kissed his wife to help relief the pain she might be going through while she was in the restroom.

Yhemo Lee takes wife out

In another clip on their Instagram story, the businessman took his wife, who was already heavily pregnant, out.

She flaunted her growing tummy in a cropped top and matching trouser. The expectant mother was looking beautiful as she stepped out.

Another recording showed how Yhemo Lee was seen rocking the little baby to sleep. He held the baby in his arm and was trying to ensure he sleeps off.

Recall that the couple got married last year. They released pictures and video from their lavish ceremony.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Yhemo Lee's

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@itz_abike_bae:

"How is this the journey? Congratulations to them once again."

@anne_kings:

"Love is sweet with the right person."

@khandy_blaize:

"The “uh” is sending me."

@kingjennybae0079:

"Let your man stand by you ooh very important."

@celestine_mercy12:

"She’s so cute."

@misha_vee:

"All I want to know is the name of the song."

@miz_zella:

"See how beautiful it is to raise a child together as husband and wife, yet some baddies would rather settle for baby mama’s title. Who would you wake up by 2 am to go and find chicken suya for baby."

@apex_queen48:

"She really humbled pregnancy."

@chokolate_muffin:

"Tayor humbled pregnancy to pieces."

@ellafrancis16:

"U go know say this is an Organic Love, they are not doing too much unlike una “be happy for me nah”

Yhemo Lee's aso ebi surfaces online

Legit.ng had reported that a video of the kind of aso ebi actor Yhemo Lee and his wife were to use for their wedding was sighted online.

The cloth was kept in a good bag which had a hashtag for their wedding. However, the date for the wedding ceremony was not disclosed.

The post generated reactions among fans. Some congratulated the couple, while others disagreed with the writer because they have been trying to keep the news a top secret.

