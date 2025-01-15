Nigerian actor and nightlife boss, Yhemo Lee. has finally reacted to singer Asake’s new appearance

Recall that the music star raised the concerns of numerous fans after he took to social media to showcase his new look

Yhemo Lee reacted by responding to those who were blaming him for Asake’s tattooed face and netizens dropped their thoughts

Nigerian actor and nightlife boss, Idowu Adeyemi aka Yhemo Lee, has reacted to his friend Ahmed Ololade aka Asake’s new look.

Recall that the Lonely At The Top crooner, who was rumoured to have left Olamide’s YBNL record label, recently debuted his new appearance on his Instagram page.

The Grammy-nominated musician had a short Afro hairstyle with a series of small tattoos all over his face. This new look got many fans wondering about Asake’s wellbeing.

Only days after Asake’s new appearance became a trending topic, his friend Yhemo Lee, who is famed for introducing him to Olamide, shared his thoughts about it online.

After going live on his Instagram page, Yhemo Lee said that people had been abusing him over Asake’s face. He added that someone even threatened to shame him if he did not call Asake to order.

Yhemo Lee asked if he was the tattoo artist for him to get blamed. He also said he would also get tattoos on his own face if people got him angry.

In his words:

“They are abusing me on top another person’s face. If I get angry I will also put tattoos all over my face, you already know I’m the best in tattoos. Person tell me say shame on me if I no call him to order. God saved you that I’m in America. If I was in Lagos, I would have tracked you. Shame on me as how? Am I the tattoo artist?”

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Yhemo Lee reacts to Asake’s face tattoos

Yhemo Lee’s reaction to getting blamed for Asake’s new appearance raised a series of comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

queendarlyn___:

“He actually looks cool. I don’t see d problem. Plus Nobe grown man?”

libertyglowskincare:

“But why una dy blame am😂.”

amarahchukwu_:

“Who and who blamed him lol. Is he his guardian??”

femiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii:

“And who are the people blaming a grown man for another grown man’s decision??”

Spicybitz:

“Fr in my mind I'm like Yehmo lee no advice m 😂.”

Big_sosho1:

“He’s effortlessly funny 😂.”

Iam_2simple:

“No one dey blame you , you just wan smoke your guy politely 😂.”

Tayekolex:

“Tell asake to stay off coke.”

mheenarh__:

“I haven’t seen one person like this blaaming Yhemo lee for Asake’s tattoos😂.”

Adesuaaa_:

“Why them go blame am, is he his chaperone 😂.”

Its_topman_tech:

“He is an adult and he can do anything he likes for his music. What alot of you do not know is that; he is very smart. He is selling his music and also selling his looks.”

Ikwannii:

“Shame on me for another man face 😂. Nigerians and the way we are built 😂.”

mobolanle_aiisha:

“You people saying nobody blamed him, have you checked his comment section lately?”

_callmehush_:

“Nigerians are funny 😂.”

Officialzarah_:

“Yhemolee if e sure for you show proof of where them accuse you Una go just dey cap🤧”

Asake unfollows Olamide

In other news via Legit.ng, the singer deleted everything related to the YBNL record label on his Instagram handle.

He also unfollowed his label boss, Olamide, and others he was previously following.

The singer's Instagram bio no longer showed that he was signed to YBNL. Asake changed his bio from being an artiste under the record label to a “creative director.”

