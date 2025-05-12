Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman made waves online as he spoke heartily about his mother’s profession

This came days after he was shamed and dragged for the elderly woman’s teaching profession amid saga with GTBank

VDM, in a recent video, opened up on why his mum decided to be a school teacher instead of running a lucrative business

Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman, born Martins Vincent Otse, has reacted to the backlash surrounding his mother’s teaching profession.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Instagram user, Anu Ajose, stirred massive reactions online after releasing a video where she called out controversial activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, for his recent claims against GTBank regarding his mother's salary.

However, the lady, who appeared shocked by the entire episode, questioned why a man of VDM’s influence still had a mother relying on a monthly paycheck.

In the Instagram video posted by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deeone, she said:

“I was scrolling and I saw VDM dragging a bank over his mother’s salary. I had to pause. Wait, VDM's mum still collects salary? Is she a government worker or what?”

She insisted that the only justifiable reason for his mother to still be earning a salary is if she’s a government worker awaiting retirement or pension. Anything else, according to her, is unacceptable.

Verydarkman reacts to attacks on mum

The internet activist stated that his mother's job has been devalued, despite its impact on society.

He mentioned that he had no problem with people mocking his mother, but he was more concerned with those mocking her teaching position.

VDM urged that the government should look into the salaries of teachers, professors, and doctors.

The outspoken young man remarked that his mother is passionate about children, not because he is unable to set up a business for her.

He did, however, acknowledge that his mother was the driving force behind his drive for development and refurbishment of public schools.

VDM also mentioned that his mother is not hungry, as he claimed that he funds one of her accounts regularly.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that, according to the testimony by VDM's close friend and upcoming singer, Kokopee, VDM's arrest was brutal and traumatising.

He claimed that armed men invaded the bank, assaulting VDM in front of his elderly mother.

An eyewitness told Kokopee that VDM was violently beaten and dragged out of the bank. Before the assault, the social media critic was purportedly covered in a dark cloth, possibly to confuse and destabilise him.

Kokopee further stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is targeting VDM because he has critical information regarding the agency. He also claimed that there had been attempts to poison VDM and promised to provide additional information in due course.

Veryfairman reacts to Verydarkman's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's protege, Veryfairman, reacted to his arrest.

Veryfairman sent a message to the people behind the critic's arrest.

He also called on Nigerians to pray for Verydarkman, sparking reactions.

