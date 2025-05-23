A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the transformation of his father's living room after he did some renovation

According to the part-time interior decorator, he was tasked by his father to make the living room more aesthetically pleasing

The young man started with removing the old Plaster of Paris (POP) that was installed before carrying out other renovations

An exquisite transformation has been shared online, showing the renovation of a Nigerian man's living room.

The project was undertaken by his son, who undeniably proved his great expertise in interior design.

Man renovates dad's living room

The before-and-after comparison is nothing short of breathtaking, with the revamped space exuding class and sophistication.

Identified by the handle @xzeecool on TikTok, the son documented the entire renovation process, taking his followers on a journey from the initial stages to the final reveal.

According to him, his father had been yearning for a new look of his living room, which had remained unchanged for about a decade.

The father entrusted his son with the task, and the young designer wasted no time in getting to work.

Renovating the space began with the removal of the outdated Plaster of Paris (POP) design, which was replaced with more modern and stylish one.

The outcome was so luxurious and netizens praised the son's skill and creativity as an interior designer.

He proudly showed off the living room's new look and that had a luxurious and refined aesthetic.

In his words:

"Come with me as I redesign my dad's living room as a part-time interior decorator. My dad called me and said he needed a little face lift for his living room because it's been like this for the past ten years and I said no problem, give me the job. He gave me the job. I went to the market and I got some supplies because this current POP has to go. It's an old design and it needs to go."

Reactions as man renovates dad's parlour

The transformation garnered attention on TikTok, with many praising the son's talent and dedication to his craft.

@Haydee said:

"Your own papa give you the job of house wey you go inherit??? Wetin de do this generation sef."

@ancientman050 said:

"Don't really know how designers abi na engineers of these days go about with renovations, so you must bring that pop down before you can archive what ever thing you want? Just wasted time& resources."

@abubakaradam2603 asked:

"How much daddy paid you for the renovation my bro?"

@Lukmon Apanpa asked:

"Pop down cuz It an old design???"

@RealMimi_85 said:

"That pop is still nice and strong nah na just to put lights there."

@Fatima Umar said:

"I think say na only for my mama house them dey keep vacuum flask and beverages on the dining."

@matitogramm said:

"Your dad called you and say hey ? And you said hey no problem ?"

@keypad_andriod said:

"Una too like hey for una family."

@Naughty girl wrote:

"I need a friend in ibadan just relocate here boredom."

@POPCAVA INTERIORS said:

"I don’t think there’s something wrong with the pop designs. You can still change the whole thing without bringing down the pop. You’re indeed a part time."

@Ronkekanbai added:

"You sound like Itele the Icon."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng