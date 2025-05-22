Ruggedman is said to have been arrested on the orders of a Deputy Commissioner of Police over issues related to the PMAN

Gwamnishu, a known human rights advocate, claims Ruggedman and others were being maltreated without proper investigation into the matter

The Nigerian music scene was thrown into a state of confusion following reports that veteran rapper, Ruggedman, has been detained by the police in Lagos.

According to Harrison Gwamnishu, a human rights activist and associate of the music star, the rapper is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba.

In a post shared via Instagram on Thursday, May 22, Gwamnishu alleged that the rapper, whose real name is Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, was detained on the orders of a Deputy Commissioner of Police due to unresolved issues related to the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

His post read:

“@ruggedybaba is currently detained at State SCID Panti on the instructions of a Deputy Commissioner of Police over PMAN issues. No proper investigation has been conducted. He and others are being maltreated. I wish to draw the attention of Nigerians to what is going on.”

The arrest sparked instant reactions online, with many netizens expressing outrage over what they perceived as a case of abuse of power.

Some even linked Ruggedman’s arrest to his recent verbal clash with controversial activist Verydarkman (VDM).

Legit.ng recalls that Ruggedman had recently criticized VDM’s style of activism, claiming it had become unnecessarily aggressive despite starting with commendable efforts against unregulated products.

See the post here:

Reactions from Netizens

Netizens flooded social media with mixed reactions to the rapper's detention, slamming the police for alleged abuse of power.

@wicked_abavoboy said:

“Other nations go think Nigeria na we be Giant Of Africa.”

@lawdharry69 wrote:

“Shabi the Ruggedman follow dey yan say VDM isn't doing it in a proper way, na the same system don jam am. You see this typical black man can never learn from history.”

@jamnaija added:

“Haba naw. He has an event on the 24th of this month oh.”

@sparkels1218 commented:

“Investigations are done before arrest in a normal system, but Nigeria is always the opposite.”

@ezehpat said:

“What kind of nonsense is this for goodness’ sake? What kind of lawless country is this?”

@iam_oje_official reacted:

“This same Ruggedman when dey insult VDM. You see this country? E go reach everybody. This na pure abuse of power!”

