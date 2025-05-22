Rita Edochie shared a heartfelt message in honour of the late actor Jnr Pope, who tragically died in 2024 following a boat mishap

In her post, she lamented that Jnr Pope was meant to bury his father, but fate reversed the situation

Fans were deeply emotional, with many blaming the unfortunate incident on Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie in which Jnr Pope was set to feature

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has penned a heartfelt tribute to her late junior colleague, Jnr Pope Odonwodo, following the passing of the actor’s elderly father.

Legit.ng previously reported the recent death of the late actor, with his widow, Jennifer Odonwodo, sharing the sad news on social media alongside her own tribute.

Rita Edochie speaks glowingly about Jnr Pope after he lost his father. Photo credit@riateodice/@jnrpope

Source: Instagram

In response to Jennifer’s post, the veteran actress wrote a message mourning the late actor.

According to her, Jnr Pope was supposed to bury his father in his old age, but sadly, the opposite occurred.

She expressed her sorrow over the incident and reflected on her feelings about the loss. Edochie also noted that the late actor was expected to be the one organising his father’s funeral arrangements.

Rita Edochie speaks glowingly about Jnr Pope's father. Photo credit@ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie Speaks about Jnr Pope’s Father

In her post, Edochie highlighted that Jnr Pope’s father passed away at an old age after living a fulfilled life.

She added that he ran his race and concluded it peacefully. The actress appreciated the deceased for living as long as he did, especially given the hardship of losing his son earlier. Edochie praised him as a strong and blessed man.

This is not the first time Rita Edochie has mourned her colleague. A few weeks ago, during the one-year remembrance of the actor, she shared pictures and videos she made with Jnr Pope before his passing and wrote an emotional message to him.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Rita Edochie's post

Netizens reacted after seeing the post made by Rita Edochie. Here are some comments about it below:

@terry_uriel wrote:

"God should strengthen the family. I blame this adamaluke for all this."

@slpendidlee shared:

"Chaii what a life this is so painful."

@successful_akhere said:

"So speechless and weak jr pop and your dad ."

@bensonokonkwo_official_ commented:

"Nothing dey this life. It si well. It's well ."

@subhansubhan6760 stated:

"You’re still going to get criticized, so you might as well do whatever you want."

@akindabili reacted:

"It is well, God Almighty rest his soul. Condolences to all. May his soul rest in perfect peace. May God see the family through."

May Edochie celebrates Rita Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie excited many over a post she made about Rita Edochie.

Rita had marked her birthday and May created AI-generated images of the actress to celebrate her. In her post, she offered prayers for the actress, describing her as full of energy and affectionately calling her sweet names on her special day.

Fans of the actress also joined in to celebrate and congratulate her on her birthday.

