Actress Rita Edochie has come for those criticising May Edochie following her viral Holy Mary pictures

The Nollywood veteran defended May Edochie, listing the similar characteristics she possessed with Holy Mary

Rita Edochie also made a bold comment about May Edochie's title in this century, stirring reactions from her followers

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has defended May Edochie following the mixed reactions that trailed her Easter photo shoot.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that May went viral after she shared a picture of herself with an outfit and design, similar to that of the revered Holy Mary.

While many of May's fans were amazed by her choice of attire for the pictures, some netizens described her action as blasphemy.

Rita Edochie defends May's viral picture

In a recent statement on Tuesday, April 22, Rita, who also reshared the picture, threw her weight behind May, whom she described as the visible representation of Mother Mary in this century.

"Ague with your keypads. She is the visible mother mary we can see in this century , yes i said it ... Her exact name has been brought to a public display, and it's beautiful in our sight, yesterday , the stunning Mary Yul-Edochie , wore a breathtaking israeli-inspired attire paid a heartfelt tribute to Mary the mother of Jesus Christ," she said.

Rita stated that May's choice of outfit is a poignant reflection of her deep respect, loyalty, and reverence for the sacred figure.

"The significance of Mary Yul-Edochie's gesture can not be overstated . by embracing the spirit of Mary , she embodies the values of compassion , kindness , and devotion . her thoughtful act serves as a beautiful reminder of the enduring power of faith and the importance of honoring our spiritual heritage," she said.

"Your name , Mary , is a testament to the profound impact of Mary's legacy. You have truly done justice to your namesake , and your thoughtful tribute has , warmed the hearts of all who have witnessed it," Rita added.

Clapping back at describing May's action as a blasphemy, Rita said,

"The colours of your problem is way undetectable , you all need to heal. I love you my beautiful Mary , heaven is pleased with what you have just done." She said.

The post of Rita Edochie defending May Edochie's viral picture below:

In related news, May sweetly celebrated Rita Edochie on her birthday.

Reactions as Rita Edochie defends May

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Rita Edochie's post, read them below:

real_esther_gold_ said:

"Queen May too sabi."

realiburess reacted:

"Awwwwww chai Holy Mary visit me and my children in Jesus name Amen 🙏 @mayyuledochie."

ebuwa__banty commented:

"You too mumu OOO ewu woman."

Rita Edochie brags about May Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie congratulated May Edochie over her new Range Rover.

She thanked God for directing May's life in His way and making her victorious in her challenges.

According to Rita, there are some people that can't be frustrated no matter the energy one puts into it. She noted that May is one of those people.

