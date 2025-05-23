Nigerian preacher Apostle Amos Isah has reacted to talks of VeryDarkMan bringing down his ministry

In a video making the rounds online, the pastor fired back at his critics by putting his congregation under anointing

Apostle Amos Isah’s display as he reacted to the calls for VDM to take him down was met with mixed reactions

Nigerian preacher, Apostle Amos Isah, has finally reacted after online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, was called on to take down his church.

In a video that was posted on the preacher’s official Facebook page on May 21, 2025, he claimed that a man had called him fake while telling VeryDarkMan to take him down.

In response, Apostle Amos Isah bragged before his congregation about the kind of preacher he is. The pastor claimed that his critic was only wasting his time by telling VDM to come for him because he had passed the level of being a fake prophet.

In his words:

“I see somebody wasting his time. He said ‘VeryDarkMan, go and catch this pastor’. You know who I be? I don pass that level. If you see fake prophet you no go know? My name is Apostle Amos Isah.”

After speaking, Apostle Amos Isah gestured to some of his church members to move forward to him before he proceeded to ‘put them under anointing’. The pastor did this by kicking his legs and shouting into the microphone. Every time he did this, the young man who stood before him started to fall down and needed the help of other church members to get back on their feet.

Reactions as Apostle Amos Isah reacts to VDM talks

The video of Apostle Amos Isah reacting to a critic telling VeryDarkMan to bring him down while accusing him of being a fake pastor, made the rounds on social media and it was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians:

Queency_2 said:

“Abeg use the miracle restore ur hairline sir 😂.”

Milli_cnt_ugo said:

“Why are the people holding those guys not falling?”

_adajoyce wrote:

“God can not be mocked 👏👏one day una cup go full.”

Busayoofficial said:

“When they eventually arrest this man, make una remind me to send barber to station wey them put am.”

nvm.im.not.real wrote:

“Must be a circus 🤡”

Melanin_ruth_ said:

“Make we leave that one first, watin Dey the man head so?”

Chukz_u said:

“But doesn't this help the argument that he is fake? 😂😂😂😂”

Fhay____ wrote:

“😂😂😂😂the anointing dey choose who to fall on?😂”

Shortletsbypristine said:

“I've not laughed this hard in a very long time 😂.”

_kandi_koted said:

“What drama is going on here😂.”

Omayaji Omayaji wrote:

“Daddy let them say, we're moving forward ahead ahead my prophet.”

Truth-alone Africa said:

“Apostle Amos Isah I dare you man, let’s bet 1M each. I will come to your church if I fall after 1 hour of all these your gimmicks you win. It’s an open challenge sir.”

Right-Time Jeremiah wrote:

“Are u people playing? Just puuuuu una dey fall. If he's anointed let him come and do that to me.”

Onwe Ezekiel Consider said:

“Fear of very dark man is called what?”

Awah Dieudonne said:

“Don't mind them sir, God is using people like them to announce you the more.”

